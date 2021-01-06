CARLISTA MOHAMMED will be attempting to complete her second Triple Crown in succession over the next few days.
Almost ten months after it was halted because of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament will resume tomorrow afternoon at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
Mohammed captured the doubles and mixed doubles titles with the assistance of Cameron Wong and Nabeel Mohammed, respectively, before the shutdown, and she is seeded to win the singles crown for the second time in succession Monday.
The National Open Championships was the last major open tournament contested in the country before this one and the 30-year-old had captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in that competition in the middle of 2019 at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
The entire women’s first round was completed just before the plug was pulled on “Tranquil” on March 15 when Carlista did not have to pick up a racquet to advance to the quarter-finals because Aralia Blackman failed to show.
Osenyonye Nwokolo was the runner-up in ’19 and she is seeded to be the bridesmaid again, while 13-year-old Wong and Aalisha Alexis, the runner-up in the National Championships, are the other two seeded players, respectively.
Carlista’s unrelated mixed doubles partner Nabeel, who captured a Triple Crown in the ’18 edition of “Nationals”, is seeded to lift his first singles trophy in this tournament.
Defending champ Akiel Duke is the second seed, while two-time champ and ’19 runner-up Richard Chung rounds out the top four seeds, behind Keshan Moonasar.
However, the No. 3 seed could find it very tough to clear his first hurdle as he is expected to oppose former Davis Cup player Dexter Mahase -- who won the doubles title with the assistance of Chung just before the shutdown -- on Saturday morning for a place in the quarters.
Vaughn Wilson, crowned champion recently in a tournament in his native Tobago, could be the only other real threat to the Big 3 – Nabeel, Duke and Chung. The two-time national champ is seeded sixth, just behind Ethan Wong and ahead of another teenager Sebastian Sylvester (No. 8) and fellow Tobagonian Dunstan De Noon.
It was not be a surprise if the seventh-seeded De Noon fails to reach the quarters as his second-round opponent on Saturday morning is expected to be 15-year-old junior star Luca Shamsi.
After the first round is completed tomorrow night, the men’s “round of 16” and quarters and women’s last eight are expected to take place on Saturday. The semifinals will follow the day after and the champs will be crowned on Monday afternoon. The veterans’ (over-45) and senior veterans’ (over-60) events will be completed next weekend.