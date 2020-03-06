UNRELATED UWI Tennis Club players Nabeel and Carlista Mohammed will compete together for the first time in four years in the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament.
The first major local tournament of the season, which offers total prize-money of over $30,000, will serve off today and continue on the club’s five clay courts on a daily basis for the next two weeks.
The men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will occupy the first week of play and the main events (men’s and women’s singles) will take place from next week Sunday (March 15) until March 21.
The men’s veterans’ (over-45) as well as senior veterans’ (over-60) and women’s over-35 events will be stretched over the two weeks.
Nabeel and Carlista have only combined once in a major tournament, but they went all the way to the mixed doubles title here in 2016, the year the latter returned to the venue for the first time in seven years.
Nabeel is the country’s best doubles player in the last few years and, including two this season, he has come away with the title in the last nine doubles of mixed doubles events he has contested.
The 21-year-old is also the No. 1 singles player, but the two-time defending national champion has still never reached a final in this tournament.
Carlista captured her fourth “Tranquil” singles crown last year and is eyeing her second straight Triple Crown after winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in the National Championships in the middle of last year.
In addition to being seeded to win the mixed doubles title with Nabeel, the 29-year-old and national under-14 champ Cameron Wong are the top seeds in the women’s doubles draw.
National under-16 champ Aalisha Alexis and national under-18 champ Keesa Lee Young are the other seeds.
There are just eight pairs and the quarterfinals will be in the spotlight today.
Nabeel has won the title in the last five men’s doubles events, but the streak could be in jeopardy as he is playing alongside a lower ranked player—Ronald Robinson—in a major tournament for the first time in a long time.
They are seeded third, behind Davis Cup players Richard Chung and Dexter Mahase and Keshan Moonasar and junior Davis Cup player Ethan Wong, respectively.
Wong siblings Ethan and Cameron are seeded behind Carlista and Nabeel in mixed doubles, while Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo and Moonasar and Zara Ghuran are seeded third and fourth, respectively.
Richard McLetchie, who completed a hat-trick of veterans’ (over-45) titles in the St James Club Open Tournament last weekend, is seeded to lift his tenth trophy—from 12 outings— in the category.
Dion Auguste, Ricky Villaroel and Farid Youssef are seeded second through fourth, respectively, but former champ Rawle Boyce, Brian Jackson and former top player Andy Boyce are also in the 16-draw.
First serve today is 9.30 a.m.