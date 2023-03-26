East will face North in the final of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after both teams secured convincing victories in their respective semi-final fixtures last Thursday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Andrew Rambaran’s 121 set up East’s 70-run victory over Central, while North defeated South by 95 runs in their semi at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.