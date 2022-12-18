Carnbee, Phoenix clash in Tobago Premier League final

GIANT KILLER Carnbee/Mt Pleasant have taken another notable scalp and will face favourite and former TT Super League team 1976 FC Phoenix in the Ascension Tobago Premier League final tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at 8 p.m.

It be an all-Eastern affair, featuring Eastern Conference winners 1976 FC Phoenix and third-placed Carnbee/Mt Pleasant. The final will be preceded by a third-place playoff between Stokely Vale and Signal Hill FC from 5.30 p.m.

1976 FC Phoenix, the only unbeaten team in the Tobago Premier League, reached the semi-final with a 1-0 win over Signal Hill United, with Jariel Arthur (68th) providing the winner. But it was the topsy-turvy second match of Thursday’s semi-finals which provided the real thrill.

Having inflicted a first defeat when knocking out two-time defending champions Sidey’s FC at the quarter-final stage, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant also disposed of Central Conference winners Stolely Vale, 6-5 on penalty kicks, following a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant led 2-0, with Nave Roach (36th & 48th) scoring on either side of half-time, before Stokely Vale restored parity in the space of two minutes. L’che Edwards netted to pull Stolely Vale back into the game and the match was made even more exciting when Omar Charles converted a penalty to level the scores at 2-2.

Lashawn Roberts (86th) gave Stokely Vale the lead for the first time at 3-2 with just four minutes left in regulation time but the lead was shortlived, as two minutes later Roderick Marcelle (88th) had Carnbee/Mt Pleasant level at 3-3, forcing a penalty shoot-out, which they won.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Very good show

Very good show

Argentina yesterday won arguably the best World Cup final ever, of the best World Cup.

As Lionel Messi raised the World Cup trophy for the first time under the lights of Lusail Stadium in Qatar yesterday, former national players and current coaches Angus Eve and Huston “Barber” Charles hailed the tournament and its showpiece match.

Australia beat South Africa inside two days

Australia beat South Africa inside two days

Australia completed a remarkable six-wicket victory over South Africa on a 19-wicket day two of the first Test as the Proteas crumbled on a green pitch in Brisbane, yesterday.

South Africa followed being skittled for 152 on day one at The Gabba by collapsing to 99 all out a day later, leaving Australia 34 runs to win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Paul named top cyclist at TTCF awards

Paul named top cyclist at TTCF awards

Nicholas Paul is the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Most Outstanding cyclist for 2022. The accolade for Paul was announced at the TTCF awards function at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, Saturday evening.

Messi breaks World Cup appearance record

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has broken the record for most appearances at the World Cup, playing in his 26th game in the competition in yesterday’s final win over France on penalties.

Carnbee, Phoenix clash in Tobago Premier League final

GIANT KILLER Carnbee/Mt Pleasant have taken another notable scalp and will face favourite and former TT Super League team 1976 FC Phoenix in the Ascension Tobago Premier League final tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at 8 p.m.

It be an all-Eastern affair, featuring Eastern Conference winners 1976 FC Phoenix and third-placed Carnbee/Mt Pleasant. The final will be preceded by a third-place playoff between Stokely Vale and Signal Hill FC from 5.30 p.m.

Windies women slump to series defeat

Windies women slump to series defeat

West Indies women again failed to inspire confidence when off-spinner Charlie Dean produced a career-best effort, and England clinched a 17-run win in the third T20 International on Saturday to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Dean took 4-19 in her four overs, and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 2-28 in her four, and the Windies women reached 140 for eight, in reply to England’s 157 for six, under the lights at Kensington Oval.