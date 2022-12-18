Carnbee, Phoenix clash in Tobago Premier League final

GIANT KILLER Carnbee/Mt Pleasant have taken another notable scalp and will face favourite and former TT Super League team 1976 FC Phoenix in the Ascension Tobago Premier League final tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at 8 p.m.
It be an all-Eastern affair, featuring Eastern Conference winners 1976 FC Phoenix and third-placed Carnbee/Mt Pleasant. The final will be preceded by a third-place playoff between Stokely Vale and Signal Hill FC from 5.30 p.m.
1976 FC Phoenix, the only unbeaten team in the Tobago Premier League, reached the semi-final with a 1-0 win over Signal Hill United, with Jariel Arthur (68th) providing the winner. But it was the topsy-turvy second match of Thursday’s semi-finals which provided the real thrill.
Having inflicted a first defeat when knocking out two-time defending champions Sidey’s FC at the quarter-final stage, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant also disposed of Central Conference winners Stolely Vale, 6-5 on penalty kicks, following a 3-3 draw in regulation time.
Carnbee/Mt Pleasant led 2-0, with Nave Roach (36th & 48th) scoring on either side of half-time, before Stokely Vale restored parity in the space of two minutes. L’che Edwards netted to pull Stolely Vale back into the game and the match was made even more exciting when Omar Charles converted a penalty to level the scores at 2-2.
Lashawn Roberts (86th) gave Stokely Vale the lead for the first time at 3-2 with just four minutes left in regulation time but the lead was shortlived, as two minutes later Roderick Marcelle (88th) had Carnbee/Mt Pleasant level at 3-3, forcing a penalty shoot-out, which they won.