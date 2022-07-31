Carried away

Take nothing for granted.
This is a message more for us onlookers than Nicholas Paul himself because, as someone acutely aware of all the vagaries of world-class sporting competition, there is absolutely no way he would have gone into yesterday’s men’s match sprint final at the Commonwealth Games believing that the gold medal was already his.
There’s no question he was the favourite given the phenomenal manner of his gold medal-winning performance in the keirin event 24 hours earlier, this country’s first cycling triumph at this multi-sport event in 56 years. Yet as much as our former outstanding cyclists, including Commonwealth Games double gold-medallist Roger Gibbon from Kingston in 1966, gushed about Paul’s ability and potential to dominate his sport in the same way that Usain Bolt ruled athletics for almost a decade, it remains an environment where there is no such thing as a dead certainty.
Certainly not in the match sprint where, as we saw in that gold medal duel with Matthew Richardson, the Australian got the better of him tactically in the first race and that error seemed to impact him mentally in the must-win second ride to the extent that he just didn’t seem quite sure when to time his charge and lost comfortably in the end.
Still, and let’s not forget this in the midst of the disappointment, he adds a silver medal to the gold won on Saturday. At 23, the same age as Richardson by the way, he is being universally hailed as the fastest man on a bike.
As we saw yesterday though, while raw speed is obviously an essential ingredient to a track cyclist’s armoury, success in those many different events in a velodrome also relies on tactics and timing. It doesn’t take much of a miscalculation in any of the many variables to put paid to a golden dream because these competitors are only separated by milliseconds when it comes down to the big occasion.
And that’s why we watch with such anxiety. If it were as predictable as we may have been led to believe going to the match sprint, or in any contest for that matter, then sport would lose one of the essential ingredients which makes it such a captivating spectacle: unpredictability.
Yes, more often than not the better man, woman or team prevails. But it’s because there is always that possibility of an upset, something which history tells us can never ever be ruled out, that we are left staring intently into the television screens or nervously rubbing our hands while perched on the edge of our seats.
What this past couple of days in London (that’s where the velodrome is located even though the Games are officially hosted in Birmingham) have reinforced though is that Paul is yet another example of the world-beating talent residing right here and why we need to constantly clamour for the establishment of a real sporting culture which meets the requirements of both the recreational competitor and the elite athlete.
Much in the same way that it is blindingly obvious our education system is not preparing the generations which will succeed us to take us confidently out of the mess that we are in at all levels of society, our national approach to sport just seems so vaille-qui-vaille, as if we can’t really make up our minds over what it can really do for us as a nation.
It is quite apparent that many of us, not just the politicians—who deserve all the ridicule that can be heaped upon them by the way—don’t appreciate the power of sport as a fundamental driver of national development. That is too much of a process and takes too long. When we pump money in today we expect to get results tomorrow and if that doesn’t happen, and it never does, we lose interest and move on to some other doomed-to-fail quick fix.
When our top sporting performers deliver on the big stage we fixate on the celebrations and what they should get from the government instead of assessing whether the success was due to a proper home-based effort and what can be done to build on the greater level of attention, sponsorship etc to ensure we get more Nicholas Pauls coming through the system at one end while more people of all ages are taking up cycling safely and affordably at the other end of the developmental journey.
In that context it is almost inconsequential what Paul has achieved so far and what else he may accomplish at these Commonwealth Games. Until and unless we are ready to accept sport as an essential foundation stone of a healthy, more equitable society, we will continue to treat success and failure as isolated events and not part of a process.