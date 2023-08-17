Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Liam Carrington picked up two gold medals when the August 13-25, CCCAN Swimming Championships continued in El Salvador on Wednesday.
Carrington first stood on top the prize podium following his win in the Boys 13-14 100 metres freestyle, when he clocked 53.16 seconds to finish ahead of Franco Soria Marquez of Mexico (54.08) and Haiti’s Chistian Jerome (54.11).
In the 50m backstroke, Carrington was also victorious, clocking 26.98 to beat Mexicans Carlo Moreno Sarmiento (27.36) and Oliver Lund Centelles (27.79).
Also earning a medal for Trinidad and Tobago Wednesday, was Breanna Belmar, who took bronze in the Girls 11-12 200 metres breaststroke in two minutes, 59.75 seconds, to finish behind Mexicans Elisa Perez Acosta (2:48.31) and Valeria Loya Martinez (2:54.69).
Before last night’s finals, T&T had earned 13 medals, including three gold, three silver and seven bronze to be fifth overall, while on the points table, they were joint seventh with the Dominican Republic on 160 points.