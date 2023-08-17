Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Liam Carrington

Liam Carrington picked up two gold medals when the August 13-25, CCCAN Swimming Championships continued in El Salvador on Wednesday.

Carrington first stood on top the prize podium following his win in the Boys 13-14 100 metres freestyle, when he clocked 53.16 seconds to finish ahead of Franco Soria Marquez of Mexico (54.08) and Haiti’s Chistian Jerome (54.11).

In the 50m backstroke, Carrington was also victorious, clocking 26.98 to beat Mexicans Carlo Moreno Sarmiento (27.36) and Oliver Lund Centelles (27.79).

Also earning a medal for Trinidad and Tobago Wednesday, was Breanna Belmar, who took bronze in the Girls 11-12 200 metres breaststroke in two minutes, 59.75 seconds, to finish behind Mexicans Elisa Perez Acosta (2:48.31) and Valeria Loya Martinez (2:54.69).

Before last night’s finals, T&T had earned 13 medals, including three gold, three silver and seven bronze to be fifth overall, while on the points table, they were joint seventh with the Dominican Republic on 160 points.

T&T players shine as CAREBACO gets going

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top players Vishal Ramsubhag, Travis Sinanan and Amara Urquhart were among the players who triumphed when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championship served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is not happy with how things have turned out this year for Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19s squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on August 25, but no Trinidad and Tobago players were able to gain selection. And in response, Bassarath told the Express yesterday: “If our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”

Dookie exits in ITF singles and doubles semis

JORDANE DOOKIE’s doubles win-streak in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit ended yesterday in St Vincent.

After winning the 18 and under title in the first two legs over the last two weeks with different partners, the Trinidad and Tobago player and American Sarah Stoyanov were edged 6-2, 2-6, 10/4 by Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Karolina Lincer of Poland in the semi-finals.

MOTUL MONSTER, the fastest powerboat to reach Tobago last year, is out of the 55th running of the Great Race.

The 2023 edition of the annualpowerboat event takes place tomorrow, with the first batch of boats leaving at 7.15 a.m., to be followed incrementally over ten-minute periods, by others in the various speed classes.

Support for athletes is crucial in the effort to build on Trinidad and Tobago’s impressive showing at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. This is the view of Team TTO chef de mission Jehue Gordon.

“We have to continue to support the athletes, not only financially but mentally and emotionally. I believe we have what it takes. However, we need the politics to be in the athletes’ favour.”