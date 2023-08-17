Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is not happy with how things have turned out this year for Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19s squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on August 25, but no Trinidad and Tobago players were able to gain selection. And in response, Bassarath told the Express yesterday: “If our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”