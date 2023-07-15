JUNIOR SWIMMER Liam Carrington starred on day three of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships Friday night.
At the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, the Marlins Aquatics Club swimmer splashed to new age-group records for Boys 13-14.
First, the lanky six-foot three-inch swimmer destroyed the 800m mark set by his current club-mate and 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Game silver medallist Nikoli Blackman, posting a time of eight minutes 40.62 seconds for the 32-lap event.
That bettered Blackman’s 2019 time of 8:46.02.
Then in a display of versatility, Carrington blasted to another record-breaking feat in the 100m freestyle, erasing the 13-year-old mark of Joshua Romany (50.91) in winning the 100m freestyle.
Carrington sprinted to a 51.89-second swim.
Carrington - who had a breakout performance at the 2023 Carifta Swimming Championships in Curacao back in April — also topped off the night with his third gold in the Boys 13-14 50m backstroke when he was timed in 26.94 seconds.
His club-mate Blackman didn’t break any records on the night but he also convincingly won three events, starting with the Boys 15-17 100m freestyle (49.03), the 50m backstroke (25.98) and 100m breaststroke (1:04.84)
Both swimmers - coached by ASATT vice president Joseph Mc Leod - are preparing for different competitions next month.
Carrington will be part of the national team to the August 13-19 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) swimming championships while Blackman will be part of a two-member team that also includes Zarek Wilson at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Games to be hosted here.
Another outstanding swimmer on the night was that pair’s younger team-mate Taylor Marchan who grabbed three gold on the night, including the Girls’ 100m freestyle (1:04.73), 100m breaststroke (1:26.98) and the 200m butterfly (2:49.07)
Tidal Wave Aquatics (TWA) Gabrielle Vickles took two gold in the Girls 15-17 100m free (59.05) and 50m backstroke (30.11).
The five-day competition continued last night with the finals of the 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley (IM) events and concludes today with the 200 m backstroke, 1500m free, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle races.