Liam Carrington _____use

GOLD STRIKE: T&T’s Liam Carrington.

LIAM CARRINGTON broke Dylan Carter’s age-group record when capturing gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke final on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Curaçao. Coming in third to claim bronze was his T&T teammate Anpherne Bernard.

Carter had set the record of 27.41 seconds in 2011. Carrington lowered that mark by seven hundredths of a second with his new national standard of 27.34 on Thursday night, while claiming gold.

Following the opening day of competition, Trinidad and Tobago stood fourth on the medal table with 120 points, trailing Bahamas (262 pts), Cayman Islands (175 pts) and Barbados (135 pts).

Also medalling for T&T on the opening night of action were Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman, both of whom copped gold and silver, respectively, in the Boys’ 15-17 100-metre butterfly and backstroke events.

Team TTO also struck gold in a couple of team events; the Boys’ 13-14 and 15-17 400-metre freestyle relays. And Liam Roberts and Anpherne Bernard also bagged gold and bronze, respectively, in the Boys’ 13-14 200-metre breaststroke.

Also, Darren Belfon secured two bronze medals, in the 13-14 Boys’ 50-metre backstroke and 100-metre butterfly events. Among the girls, Zoe Anthony placed fifth in the Girls’ 15-17 50-metre breaststroke.

TEAM TTO: Adam Scoon, Aaron Siewlal, Aimee Le Blanc, Amelia Rajack, Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Darren Belfon, Giovanni Rivas, Harmoni Nelson, Irmani Smith, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Sambrano, Josiah Changar, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Nikoli Blackman, Taylor Marchan, Tyla Ho A Shu, Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony and Zarek Wilson.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARRINGTON SIZZLES

CARRINGTON SIZZLES

LIAM CARRINGTON broke Dylan Carter’s age-group record when capturing gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke final on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Curaçao. Coming in third to claim bronze was his T&T teammate Anpherne Bernard.

Carter had set the record of 27.41 seconds in 2011. Carrington lowered that mark by seven hundredths of a second with his new national standard of 27.34 on Thursday night, while claiming gold.

Central Zone praises its own U-15 cricketers

Central Zone praises its own U-15 cricketers

Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Central Zone Council, Kellman Kowlessar, was full of praise for five members of Trinidad and Tobago national Under-15 cricket team currently participating in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua.

Don’t forsake Tobago

Don’t forsake Tobago

SHAMFA CUDJOE might have said “Tobago is people too” had she not been Minister of Sport and Community Development.

Instead, the Tobago-born minister called on local sporting bodies to include the special needs of Tobago-based athletes when submitting a budget to her ministry for funding of national teams.

Jomal nets winner

Jomal Williams picked up where he left off on his return to El Salvador by scoring the lone goal as his Once Deportivo defeated Santa Tecla 1-0 in the Premiera Division.

Williams was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team for CONCACAF Nations League B matches against Bahamas on March 24 and Nicaragua three days later.

T&T beach soccer men victorious, women beaten

T&T beach soccer men victorious, women beaten

Trinidad and Tobago’s men defeated Bahamas and are through to the semi-final round of the ANOC World Beach Soccer Games Qualifiers taking place in El Salvador. However, the women’s team lost to hosts El Salvador on opening night, Thursday.

The Estádio Nacional Costa del Sol was the stage of an exciting first day of competition.

‘FORCE’ AWAKENED

‘FORCE’ AWAKENED

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended the West Indies Championship on a high after completing a nine-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the third day of their final-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.