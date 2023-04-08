CARRINGTON SIZZLES

LIAM CARRINGTON broke Dylan Carter’s age-group record when capturing gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke final on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Curaçao. Coming in third to claim bronze was his T&T teammate Anpherne Bernard.
Carter had set the record of 27.41 seconds in 2011. Carrington lowered that mark by seven hundredths of a second with his new national standard of 27.34 on Thursday night, while claiming gold.
Following the opening day of competition, Trinidad and Tobago stood fourth on the medal table with 120 points, trailing Bahamas (262 pts), Cayman Islands (175 pts) and Barbados (135 pts).
Also medalling for T&T on the opening night of action were Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman, both of whom copped gold and silver, respectively, in the Boys’ 15-17 100-metre butterfly and backstroke events.
Team TTO also struck gold in a couple of team events; the Boys’ 13-14 and 15-17 400-metre freestyle relays. And Liam Roberts and Anpherne Bernard also bagged gold and bronze, respectively, in the Boys’ 13-14 200-metre breaststroke.
Also, Darren Belfon secured two bronze medals, in the 13-14 Boys’ 50-metre backstroke and 100-metre butterfly events. Among the girls, Zoe Anthony placed fifth in the Girls’ 15-17 50-metre breaststroke.
TEAM TTO: Adam Scoon, Aaron Siewlal, Aimee Le Blanc, Amelia Rajack, Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Darren Belfon, Giovanni Rivas, Harmoni Nelson, Irmani Smith, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Sambrano, Josiah Changar, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Nikoli Blackman, Taylor Marchan, Tyla Ho A Shu, Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony and Zarek Wilson.