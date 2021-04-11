Carter 4th in 100m freestyle ‘A’ final

Dylan Carter

CLOCKED 49.51: Dylan Carter

TOP Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter placed fourth in the Men’s 100m freestyle ‘A’ final of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, USA, yesterday, his final event of the five-day meet.

The 25-year-old University of Southern California (USC) graduate split the race 23.85 seconds and returned in :25.67 for a final clocking of :49.51. The finals were held yesterday morning in a meet that replicates the evening/preliminaries, morning/finals format of the swimming competition of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

The race was won by 2012 Olympic Men’s 100m freestyle champion Nathan Adrian of the USA in :48.74. Eric Friese captured silver in :49.05 followed by Singapore international Zheng Quah in :49.30. Carter was next, trailed by Michael Chadwick (49.62), Venezuela’s Cristian Quinteto (49.66), Luke Maurer (49.73), and Dean Farris (50.29), in that order.

Prior, in the Saturday night preliminaries, Carter was the sixth fastest qualifier, touching the time pad in :49.55s. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Caleb Dressed, who would scratch from the final, posted the fastest time (:48.82) ahead of his fellow Olympic gold medallist Adrian (:48.98) and Nadadores Zach Apple (:49.13).

Earlier in the meet, Carter, the 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist, was sixth in the Men’s 100m butterfly ‘B’ final and third in the Men’s 50m freestyle ‘B’ final.

The 2020 TTOC Sportsman of the Year, back from a three-week training camp at the state-of-the-art facility in Tenerife, Spain, will return to his San Diego base to continue his preparations ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.

