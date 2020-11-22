Carter 4th in new national mark

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the men’s 100m backstroke on the final day of the International Swimming League (ISL) 2020, as his Los Angeles Current (LAC) squad finished fourth (298 pts).
Cali Condors (CC) (561.5pts)—led by US Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel—were crowned 2020 ISL champions, dethroning Energy Standard (ES) (464pts) with London Roar (LR) (391pts) in third.
At the end of the two-day ISL Grand Finale at the Duna Arena (25m course) in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday, Carter delivered the speedy swim from lane seven posting a 49.91 seconds to break his own national standard for the second time this year and become the first T&T swimmer to dive below 50 seconds in the event.
The 24-year-old University of Southern California (USC) graduate first established a new mark (50.11) at the fourth and final match of the ISL regular season two weeks ago, when he placed second to his LAC teammate and reigning Olympic men’s 100m backstroke champion, USA’s Ryan Murphy.
Yesterday, Carter was third to the half-way mark behind Murphy and Brazilian Guilherme Guido (LR). Eventual winner, Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (48.82)—the European champion and world record holder—was fourth at the mid-way point, the ES swimmer sprinting home in a fast 24.84-second 50-metre split, to take the top points.
Murphy was second in 49.29 seconds while CC’s Coleman Stewart grabbed third in 49.62. Carter was fourth, ahead of former Olympic champion, ES’s Matt Grevers (49.97), Guido sixth (49.99), with Christian Diener (50.23) and Radeslaw Kawecki (50.30) rounding out the final.
Carter’s fourth-place finish yesterday added to his fifth and seventh place finishes on the opening day Saturday, in the Men’s 50m freestyle (21.21-PB) and 50m backstroke (23.95), respectively. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was also third as part of the LAC men’s 4X100-metre freestyle relay (3:05.26).
Carter and several of the globe’s top swimmers utilised this second annual ISL season—the only major swimming competition on the International calendar—as part of their preparations ahead of the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics next July.
The ISL 2020 was conducted in a ‘bio-secure’ bubble—due to the Covid-19 pandemic—over five weeks in Hungary and was broadcast to 140 countries worldwide.