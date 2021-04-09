Carter 6th in ‘B’ final of 100m ‘fly

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter finished sixth in the ‘B’ final of the Men’s 100-metre butterfly when the TYR Pro Swim Series continued in Mission Viejo, California, USA, yesterday.
Carter, who recently returned from a three-week camp in Tenerife at a state-of-the-art training facility there, was timed in 53.34 seconds in a race won by Hugo Gonzalez (:52.14). Nicholas Alberto checked in second (:52.99) while Zheng Quah clinched third (:53.11). Giles Smith (:53.16) and Zach Hatting (:53.22) were fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of Carter.
In the ‘A’ final, world record-holder and Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel claimed the victory in :51.61. Luis Martinez followed him home in the runner-up spot (:51.77) with Andrew Seliskar (:52.21) third and another Olympic gold medallist, Ryan Murphy, fourth (:52.27).
Prior to yesterday morning’s finals, Carter was the ninth fastest swimmer after the preliminaries on Thursday night. The Mission Viejo meet is mimicking the format of the swimming competition of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympic Games by staging preliminary phase in the evening and finals the following morning.
Carter, representing the San Diego-based, Team Elites Aquatics, posted 52.95 seconds for the two-lap event after splitting 24.66 seconds at the mid-way point. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist came home in 28.29 seconds for his final 50 metres.
The University of Southern California (USC) graduate qualified for lane four of the ‘B’ final following the aforementioned effort.
Carter, 25, was scheduled to splash into action again in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle preliminaries last night.