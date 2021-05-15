Carter 8th in 100 fly

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter was eighth in the Men’s A final of the 100 metres butterfly Friday night and was set to swim the final of the Men’s 100m backstroke last evening as the fourth and final stop of the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series at IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana wound down.
Carter splashed to 53.13 seconds in the 100 fly in a race won by USA Olympian Michael Andrew in a fast 50.80, a new Championship record, beating Caeleb Dressel’s March 6, 2020 mark (50.92). Zach Harding was second in 52.22 with Danny Kovac third in 52.26.
Carter was also preceded by Evan Carlson (52.37), Youssef Ramadan (52.51), Kaan Ayar (52.72) and Miles Smachlo (52.76).
In yesterday morning’s final day preliminaries, the University of Southern California (USC) graduate was sixth fastest qualifier in the 100m back, posting 55.23.
The fastest qualifier was Hunter Armstrong in 54.46 followed by USA Olympic gold medallist Matt Grevers (54.73) and Dean Farris (54.82). Will Grant was fourth in 54.96 followed by Jack Wever (55.20), Carter, Brett Pinfold (55.44) and Brendan Burns (55.66).
Carter, the 2020 First Citizens Sports Foundation and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year, was scheduled to swim out of lane seven in the final.
Earlier Friday morning , Carter had secured a spot in the 100m fly A final with his 52.77 second-swim.
Carter also placed fourth in the Men’s 100m freestyle B final Thursday night when he was timed in 49.89.