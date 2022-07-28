Carter aiming to go one better

TEAM TTO ace swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to either replicate or improve on his 2018 silver medal effort when the 26-year-old lines up in the seventh and final heat of the men’s 50m butterfly event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre today from 6:35 a.m. (T&T time).
Carter is a favourite to make the podium at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after his fourth-placed finish at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last month when he posted a new national record of 22.85 seconds.
It was considerably faster than the 23.67 seconds he produced to earn the silver in the same event at the 2018 Gold Coast, Australia edition of the event—his first major international medal.
Carter will be in lane four with Australian Olympic men’s 100m freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers in five and defending Commonwealth champion Chad Le Clos—who has a collection of Olympic and World Championship medals—swimming out of lane two. Mikkel Lee of Singapore occupies lane three, while the Welsh pair of Lewis Fraser and Tom Carswell will dive out of lanes six and seven, respectively. Isle of Man’s Joel Watterson has drawn in eight with St Lucia’s Jayhan Odlum-Smith in lane one.
While Carter admitted the field is not as stacked as the Worlds competition, the University of Southern California (USC) graduate will not be taking any of his opposition for granted, especially since it includes two other Worlds’ finalists, hometown favourite Benjamin Proud and Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei.
Proud and Tzen Wei, seventh and eighth, respectively, in Budapest, will line up in lane four of heat five (6.31 a.m.) and six (6.33 a.m.) respectively.
“I wouldn’t diminish the quality at all. Three of the eight finalists at Worlds will be here including myself... we have some Aussies in the mix, so it is not a soft field by any means and in such a short event anything can happen, and with high quality guys such as those, it is going to be a fast race, I have no doubt,” assessed Carter, who will hope to advance to the semi-final phase in the evening session for the event, which splashes off from 3.08 p.m.
After being appointed to the FINA Athletes Commission during the Worlds’ competition, Carter decided to stay in Europe to avoid travel issues and time-zone adaptations. He spent an additional week in Budapest following the conclusion of that meet, then transferred to the University of Stirling to continue his preparation while navigating an “awkward” five-week transition. “I am feeling quite good about that period... so it is all about who could maintain their sharpness,” noted Carter.
Carter tipped Proud as the favourite and a formidable opponent who will be boosted by his home crowd. “Ben is the guy to beat. He has the lower personal bests in those events (50m fly and 50m free). I think he is, on home soil, he is largely the favourite for both...we will see what he has and what I have in the tank through the heats and the semis,” said Carter.
“Ben is a good boy and he has a lot of experience under his belt as well so it is definitely going to be a big challenge to race against him this week,” Carter analysed, adding he is likely to scratch IN the men’s 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke to focus on the one-lap dash in both the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.
Meanwhile, Carter’s teammate Graham Chatoor lines up in the first heat of the men’s 400m freestyle from 5.30 a.m.