Carter attains C’wealth standard

Dylan Carter

2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES SILVER MEDALLIST: Dylan Carter.

Trinidad and Tobago top swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to Pan Am Aquatics “A” standard and Commonwealth Games standard in the Boys over-18 50 freestyle and 50m butterfly events as the Pan Am Aquatics Swimming Age-Group Championships time trials continued yesterday at the National Aquatics Centre in Balmain, Couva.

In the 50m freestyle, Carter stopped the clock of 22.15 while in the 50m butterfly he recorded a time of 23.17.

Christian Awah made the Pam Am “B” standard in the 50m butterfly, clocking 25.40.

Meanwhile, Nikoli Blackman also made a Pan Am Aquatics “A” standard in the Boys 15-17 50m freestyle, touching the wall in 22.89 seconds.

Cherelle Thompson achieved the “A” standard in the Girls 18 and over 50m freestyle with a time of 26.12. Thompson also made the “B” standard in the Girls 18 and over 50 butterfly in a time of 29.59.

Zachary Anthony and Giovanni Rivas made the “B” standard in the Boys 13-14 50m freestyle with times of 24.90 and 25.29, respectively.

Rivas also made the “B” standard in the Boys 13-14 100m backstroke with a time of 1:03.38 while Johann-Matthew Matamoro made the “B” standard in the Boys 15-17 100m backstroke with a clocking of 1:00.5. Amari Ash also made the “B” standard in the Girls 15-17 50m butterfly with a time of 29.56.

