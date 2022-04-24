Carter attains C’wealth standard

Kieron Pollard’s misery continued to mirror that of his Mumbai Indians, the former West Indies white-ball captain failing again as the five-time Indian Premier League champions plunged to a crisis-making eighth defeat, yesterday.

Not even a modest target of 169 could alter Mumbai’s wretched fortunes as they botched what should have been a straightforward run chase to come short by 36 runs, restricted to a hugely disappointing 132 for eight off their 20 overs by Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants.