Carter: Be creative trainers

TTOC SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR Dylan Carter encouraged his fellow Team TTO athletes to find a way to create an even more competitive environment in training to compensate for the dearth of international competition heading into Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year.
Carter said it was “a huge honour” to win the award at the gala 26th Annual TTOC Awards Ceremony Tuesday night,
“This is my first year winning the award, a very prestigious honour because some of the nation’s best athletes have won it in the past, so to count myself among one of them really is humbling. I have been competing against other swimmers for my whole career but it’s not that often that I get to compete against all the top athletes in the country, so that just makes it all the more special,” the 24-year-old said.
The University of Southern California (USC) graduate said his career in 2020 echoed the sentiment of the theme of the Awards show: Resilience.
With his base country, the USA, being the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic — currently with approximately 20 million infections and nearing 350,000 deaths to date — the situation for Carter was further complicated by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the uncertainty about the international competition schedule.
“It was tough to keep motivated and to keep on it. I knew that there would be a competition again...and I knew that I love the sport of swimming and it would be an opportunity for me every day that I am grateful for ...so I found a new drive and once the pools did open up and I was able to move from my back yard pool to somewhat regular training,” Carter recalled, “I had a little more gratitude every day for what I get to do, so I think that helped to boost me through and was part of my success this year.”
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist added the pandemic taught him the important lesson about adapting to a changing environment and controlling the things he could in a constructive way.
The 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist said while some major competitions (the English Premier League (EPL), Tour De France, Diamond League, International Swimming League (ISL) etc) were still able to be staged - giving the elite athletes the chance to ply their trade - he felt it for the younger athletes who struggled to get competition opportunities.
“I know within Trinidad, travel has also been a problem and globally as well. But to those who weren’t able to compete this year, you have to create your own opportunities to compete, compete in training,” Carter said,adding that he and his Team Elite squad were treated to mock meets nearly every weekend going into the ISL. “All you can do is control how you respond to this situation, so even though it is not ideal, like racing at a world class meet every weekend, all we can do is make the best of our given situation so that is what I would encourage those who haven’t had a chance to compete to do.”