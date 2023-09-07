Carter: Blackman showed toughness

Dylan Carter

BUZZING OVER NIKOLI: Dylan Carter

TTO’S TOP ELITE swimmer Dylan Carter believes his junior Nikoli Blackman countryman displayed real character to splash to the gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel yesterday.

Carter, who has been performing at the top level since 2012, suggested Blackman has the mental capacity to match his obvious physical ability.

“We were all buzzing here for Nikoli. He has had some great results the past couple of months coming from the (Trinbago 2023)) CYG then over to Junior Worlds,” said Carter, who is preparing to compete in the World Aquatics World Cup Series next month. “I think if you knew swimming, you knew he had a shot. But it really is a testament to his character and his racing ability to get up there in the final and get your hand on the wall first.” Carter added there are a lot of kids and athletes who are talented “but can’t get it done on the day.”

“But I think Nikoli showed that he has both the stuff and he can do it when the pressure is on. So I think that is very encouraging.”

Blackman broke Carter’s Boys 15-17 50m freestyle national record on his way to a history-making three gold medals at the CYG hosted here last month. The other two golds came on the 100m and 200m freestyle.

“He should be proud of that (gold-medal swim and how he achieved it). We are all very proud of him and excited to at how far he has come and really excited at how far he will go. I look forward to being with him on more teams in the future.”

In his last eligible year of junior swimming, Blackman is sure to feature on future senior level teams.

He is already scheduled to represent this country at the October 20-November 5 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile and he is also hoping to join Carter with an Olympic A qualification for the Men’s 50m freestyle before the deadline next June/July.

