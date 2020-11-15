Carter brings home 4x1 ‘free’ gold

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S top swimmer Dylan Carter finished down the field in the men’s freestyle 50-metre final before picking up a first place finish in the men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay, as his Los Angeles Current (LAC) team comfortably moved towards securing a spot in next weekend’s Grande Finale of the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) competition.
This weekend’s knockout stage saw eight teams doing battle over the course of two semi-final matches for the chance to secure a finals spot.
The first semi-final took place over two days on Saturday and yesterday morning, and saw defending champions and number one seed, France-based Energy Standard, and third-seeded London Roar, advancing to the final, after filling the top two spots, while Tokyo Frog Kings and NY Breakers headed home after finishing third and fourth, respectively.
The second semi featured the second-seeded Cali Condors (CC) along with Carter’s number four-ranked LAC, sixth-ranked Team Iron (TI) and number seven seed Toronto Titans (TT). The DC Trident and Aqua Centurions failed to qualify.
In the bio-secure bubble at the Duna Arena (25m course) in Budapest, Turkey, yesterday evening, Carter’s LAC squad and this season’s top-ranked team Cali Condors (CC) were pulling away from the other two teams TI and TT and were on course to complete the four-team field for the November 21-22 Grande Finale.
Finished eighth in 50m
Yesterday, Carter, 24, trailed the field when finishing eighth in the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking 21.56 seconds over the course, with CC’s two-time US Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel (20.28) and Carter’s LAC teammate Kristian Gkolomeev (20.80) filling the top two spots.
Carter returned minutes later to the pool for the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay where he held off a fast-charging Dressel to anchor the LAC to a gold medal, with a 46.71-second leg.
The University of Southern California (USC) graduate combined with Maxime Rooney, Tom Shield and Gkolomeev, as LAC touched the wall first in 3:04.78 while staving off CC (3:04.98) and TT (3:05.80) into second and third, respectively. The points standings at the end of day one saw CC leading on 282 points, ahead of LAC (255 pts), with both well clear of TI (173 pts) and TT (171 pts).
Carter is scheduled to splash into action in the men’s 100m backstroke and Skins 50m backstroke today.
Based on their 16-point top-of-the-table finish after winning all of their four regular-season matches, CC were the team to beat going into the second semi-final. Of their remaining opponents, Carter’s LAC finished highest in the regular season table in fourth place with 12 points, followed by TI in fifth on 11 points and TT in seventh with eight points.
Currently in its second season, the annual ISL team-based professional competition format features some of the world’s best swimmers competing over various distances and events. The second semi-final matches swimmers with some of the best performances in races this season.