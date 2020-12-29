Carter, Campbell claim TTOC top honours

Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter and cyclist Teniel Campbell have been named the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC’s) Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively, at yesterday’s TTOC Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually.
Carter recently competed with the world’s best in the International Swimming League (ISL) at the major international swimming competition of 2020, in a year in which many sports major meets were decimated because of Covid-19.
During the six-week long tournament, Carter established new personal bests in the 50m freestyle (21.21 secs), 100m backstroke (49.91 secs), 100m butterfly (50.70 secs) and 100m freestyle (46.56 secs) -- the last three also registering as national records. The freestyle record broke a 16-year mark of legendary local swimmer George Bovell.
Meanwhile, Campbell is the first female cyclist to ever qualify for an Olympic Games. Campbell is currently in Spain, preparing for 2021 season, looking forward to the re-scheduled Olympics and hoping for the best.
Another swimmer, Nikoli Blackman, was named the Junior Sportsman of the Year after record-breaking performances at the UANA Swimming Cup.
And the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award went to skier Abigail Vieira, who also copped the People’s Choice Award.
Rower Felice Aisha Chow was named the Sports Personality of the Year while netballer Samantha Wallace won the Future is Female Award and former footballer and coach Nigel Grosvenor posthumously was recognised with the Alexander B Chapman Award.
HONOUR ROLL:
Sportsman of the Year — Dylan Carter (Swimming)
Sportswoman of the Year — Teniel Campbell (Cycling)
Future is Female Award — Samantha Wallace (Netball)
Sports Personality of the Year — Felice Aisha Chow (Rowing)
People’s Choice Award — Abigail Vieira (Skiing)
The Alexander B Chapman Award — Nigel Grosvenor (Football)
Junior Sportsman of the Year — Nikoli Blackman (Swimming)
Junior Sportswoman of the Year -- Abigail Vieira (Skiing)