The form book held true as both swimmer Dylan Carter and cyclist Teniel Campbell were named the Senior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2020, respectively, at the 58th edition of the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sports Awards, staged virtually for the second straight year.
The form was also solid for the Youth Sportsman and Sportswoman awardees as those were copped by swimmer Nikolai Blackman and skier Abigail Vieira. All of the quartet won the equivalent awards at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Annual Awards ceremony last December 29.
The male Under-16 Junior Davis Cup team won the Lystra Lewis Award, while the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago won the Jeffery Stollmeyer Award.
It was Campbell’s second lien on the top Sportswoman title. Campbell first won the award for her exploits in 2019. She established her favourite status for the 2020 title after the lanky rider placed third on debut at the professional ranks of the 94km circuit at the Vuelta CV Feminas in Valencia, Spain, in February, 2020, while representing Italian club Valcar Cylance (Travel & Service).
Campbell later went on to sign a two-year deal with her dream club, Mitchelton-Scott team of Australia. Her other 2020 feats included a fifth-place finish at the Omloop van het Hageland in Belgium in March 2020, while later that year she placed 10th at the Giro d’Italia Femminile (Giro Rosa) time-trial.
She then participated at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy, where she placed 36th in the Women’s Individual Time Trial and then 47th in the road race. The 23-year-old is also this country’s first female cyclist qualifier for an Olympic Games.
Meanwhile, 25-year-old Carter, a Commonwealth Games 2018 silver medallist, splashed to double-gold, double-silver, and a bronze, while also racking up several personal and season-best times at the International Swimming League that was contested in November 2020.
Youth performer Blackman won two gold medals at the 2020 UANA Swimming Cup in Lima, Peru, in the Boys’ 13-14 50 metres and 100-metre freestyle races while claiming silver in the 50 metres butterfly.
And Viera broke new ground by becoming Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever participant in the IOC Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she finished 29th in the women’s slalom, 32nd in the combined competition, and 42nd in the Super-G.
Portions of the show were recorded at the Killarney Stollmeyer’s Castle, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain.