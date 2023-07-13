Carter cashes in

Dylan Carter will be the biggest beneficiary from the Government’s incentives programme for the just-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.
The ace TTO swimmer won five medals at the Games, including three gold, one silver and a relay bronze and under the National Incentives and Rewards Framework, Carter is set to receive a total of $234, 375.
Sprinter Jereem Richards and cyclist Nicholas Paul also earned top dollar for their gold medals in the Men’s 400 metres and Men’s sprint respectively, while Richards also earned gold in the Men’s 4x400m relay along with Renny Quow, Che Lara and Machel Cedenio. Paul also got bronze in the team sprint with Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido.
Also in line to benefit from the incentive package for the CAC Games is chess player Joshua Johnson who earned silver in what was the first competition for chess at that level and swimmer Nikoli Blackman who won his first medal at senior level in the 200m freestyle.
Yesterday in a release, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) said it, “joins the national community in celebrating the outstanding achievements of our talented athletes who proudly represented Trinidad and Tobago at the CAC Games.”
In total, Team TTO earned a total of 19 medals, including eight gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals.
The Ministry said the rewards, “are a testament to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to supporting our national athletes in their development. Through this framework, we aim to not only celebrate their achievements but also provide them with the resources and support needed to reach even greater heights in their respective sporting disciplines.
“The Ministry of Sport and Community Development remains committed to working with all stakeholders to continue building our nation’s human capital through the development of athletic talent and community life in Trinidad and Tobago.”
T&T sent a contingent of approximately 251 persons comprising athletes and officials, participating in a total of ten team sports, including basketball, beach soccer, volleyball, rugby, hockey, netball and water polo.
Following is the breakdown of rewards for the CAC performances:
INDIVIDUAL ATHLETES
Adults
Gold - $62,500.00
Silver - $31,250.00
Bronze - $15,625.00
Juniors
Gold - $5,000.00 UTC Units
Silver - $3,000.00 UTC Units
Bronze - $2,000.00 UTC Units
RELAY TEAMS
Adults
Gold - $31,250.00
Silver - $15,625.00
Bronze - $7,813.00
OTHER TEAMS
Adults
Gold - $7,500.00
Silver - $5,000.00
Bronze - $2,500.00
Juniors
Gold - $5,000.00 UTC Units
Silver - $3,000.00 UTC Units
Bronze - $2,000.00 UTC Units