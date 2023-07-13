Carter cashes in

Dylan Carter will be the biggest beneficiary from the Government’s incentives programme for the just-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

The ace TTO swimmer won five medals at the Games, including three gold, one silver and a relay bronze and under the National Incentives and Rewards Framework, Carter is set to receive a total of $234, 375.

Sprinter Jereem Richards and cyclist Nicholas Paul also earned top dollar for their gold medals in the Men’s 400 metres and Men’s sprint respectively, while Richards also earned gold in the Men’s 4x400m relay along with Renny Quow, Che Lara and Machel Cedenio. Paul also got bronze in the team sprint with Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido.

Also in line to benefit from the incentive package for the CAC Games is chess player Joshua Johnson who earned silver in what was the first competition for chess at that level and swimmer Nikoli Blackman who won his first medal at senior level in the 200m freestyle.

Yesterday in a release, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) said it, “joins the national community in celebrating the outstanding achievements of our talented athletes who proudly represented Trinidad and Tobago at the CAC Games.”

In total, Team TTO earned a total of 19 medals, including eight gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals.

The Ministry said the rewards, “are a testament to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to supporting our national athletes in their development. Through this framework, we aim to not only celebrate their achievements but also provide them with the resources and support needed to reach even greater heights in their respective sporting disciplines.

“The Ministry of Sport and Community Development remains committed to working with all stakeholders to continue building our nation’s human capital through the development of athletic talent and community life in Trinidad and Tobago.”

T&T sent a contingent of approximately 251 persons comprising athletes and officials, participating in a total of ten team sports, including basketball, beach soccer, volleyball, rugby, hockey, netball and water polo.

Following is the breakdown of rewards for the CAC performances:

INDIVIDUAL ATHLETES

Adults

Gold - $62,500.00

Silver - $31,250.00

Bronze - $15,625.00

Juniors

Gold - $5,000.00 UTC Units

Silver - $3,000.00 UTC Units

Bronze - $2,000.00 UTC Units

RELAY TEAMS

Adults

Gold - $31,250.00

Silver - $15,625.00

Bronze - $7,813.00

OTHER TEAMS

Adults

Gold - $7,500.00

Silver - $5,000.00

Bronze - $2,500.00

Juniors

Gold - $5,000.00 UTC Units

Silver - $3,000.00 UTC Units

Bronze - $2,000.00 UTC Units

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES SUFFER

WINDIES SUFFER

West Indies had little reward after enduring a long, hard grind, while the Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma made merry and carved out monumental hundreds to put their side firmly in control of the first Test yesterday in Dominica.

Revenge for Sagicor champ Byng

SEBASTIEN BYNG gained sweet revenge en route to capturing the senior singles title in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Carter cashes in

Dylan Carter will be the biggest beneficiary from the Government’s incentives programme for the just-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Gold and silver for T&T teams

Gold and silver for T&T teams

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).

U-19 women secure final berth

U-19 women secure final berth

The Trinidad and Tobago girls Under-19 cricket team secured their place in the final of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Championship with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Guyana in their final group stage match at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at UWI, St Augustine, yesterday.

QPCC move to the top in Tier 2

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) have moved to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 table, after defeating San Fernando Giants 2-0 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Wednesday. The goals were scored by Daniel Warner and Jaden McKree.