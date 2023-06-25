Carter chases more CAC gold

Dylan Carter opens his bid for a second gold medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he dives into the pool at the Merliot Aquatic Complex in San Salvador, El Salvador, at 11.57 this morning in the fifth and final Men’s 50 metres butterfly heat.
Carter opened the Trinidad and Tobago medal account late on Saturday with a golden swim in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Carter touched the wall in a Games record time of 48.49 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders, the silver medallist in 49.17.
Mexican Jorge Iga clocked 49.38 to claim bronze.
Another T&T swimmer, 18-year-old Nikoli Blackman underlined his tremendous potential with a sixth-place finish in 50.29 seconds.
Carter earned three titles at the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia – 100 free, 50 fly and 50m backstroke. The 27-year-old has already retained the 100 free crown, and is keen to repeat in the 50 fly and 50 back as well. In Barranquilla, he also picked up silver in the 50 free and bronze in the Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Carter will swim in lane four in his 50 fly heat. His T&T team-mate, Zarek Wilson has also been drawn in heat five, and swims in lane two.
A T&T team was listed to compete in the men’s 4x1 free final, after press time, last night.
In women’s rugby 7s, T&T closed off their day 1 campaign, yesterday, with a convincing 29-5 victory over Costa Rica in a Group “A” match-up. Nicolette Pantor led the way for T&T with two tries and two conversions. Latifah Carliste, Fayola Jack and Leah Kintiba each scored a try.
In their Group “A” opener, T&T were beaten 15-7 by Colombia. Angel Jorsling scored T&T’s lone try, while Pantor had a conversion. T&T were also defeated by Mexico, 29-5, Kathleen Stephen getting her team on the scoreboard with a try.
At 12.50 this afternoon, T&T’s rugby women face Jamaica, before wrapping up their Group “A” campaign with a 3.08pm showdown with Venezuela.
In table tennis, Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas lost in the opening round of men’s doubles, the T&T pair going under 5-11, 5-11, 11-13 to Hondurans Jose You and Guillermo Munoz. Rheann Chung and Imani Edwards-Taylor made a first round exit in women’s doubles, losing at six, nine and nine to Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings.
Chung will be back in action at 12 noon today in the women’s singles round of 16. The France-based T&T pro squares off against Cuba’s Daniela Fonseca.
The T&T women’s beach volleyball combination of Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph suffered a 21-11, 21-12 defeat at the hands of Colombia’s Ana Beltran and Yaleni Moreno in their 9-12 classification clash. The T&T pair and Jamaicans Jasmine Kelly and Petal Smith battle for 11th spot from 2pm today.
Late on Saturday, T&T boxer Al Jaleel Jokhu was beaten by Cuban Erislan Romero in a men’s 51-kilogramme quarterfinal. The referee stopped the contest one minute and 14 seconds into the third round.
At 4.16 this afternoon, T&T’s Nigel Paul faces Cuba’s Fernando Arzola in a men’s +92kg semifinal bout.
At 4.40, T&T’s lone judo representative Gabriella Woods takes on Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz in a women’s +78kg quarter-final contest.
T&T gymnast Annalise Newman-Achee was in action after press time, last night.