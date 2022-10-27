Carter chases more gold today

Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to maintain his high-flying form in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup when he competes in the 2nd leg of the competition which splashes off today in Toronto, Canada.
Carter won three gold medals in his only three events during the first leg of the World Cup in Germany last week and will be looking to step it up this weekend, competing in four events.
Carter clinched gold in the 50 metres freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events last weekend, breaking national records in the free and back. This time, he will also compete in the 100m freestyle.
Carter will dive into the pool today for the 50m free, lining up in lane five of heat five. Tomorrow, the 26-year-old will swim out of lane five in heat five of the 100m free before coming out of lane three in heat two of the 50m backstroke.
On Sunday, Carter will finish off the second leg of the World Cup with the 50m butterfly event, swimming out of lane four in heat four.
The second leg of the World Cup will be held in the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
FINA’s Swimming World Cup 2022 is composed of three meets with athletes competing in 25-metre pools for points and prize money.
Carter ended the first leg in Berlin, second on the men’s standings behind South African Matthew Sates.
The third and final leg will be held in Indianapolis (USA) from November 3-5 at the IU Natatorium which completed a $20