Carter chases more gold today

Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to maintain his high-flying form in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup when he competes in the 2nd leg of the competition which splashes off today in Toronto, Canada.

Carter won three gold medals in his only three events during the first leg of the World Cup in Germany last week and will be looking to step it up this weekend, competing in four events.

Carter clinched gold in the 50 metres freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events last weekend, breaking national records in the free and back. This time, he will also compete in the 100m freestyle.

Carter will dive into the pool today for the 50m free, lining up in lane five of heat five. Tomorrow, the 26-year-old will swim out of lane five in heat five of the 100m free before coming out of lane three in heat two of the 50m backstroke.

On Sunday, Carter will finish off the second leg of the World Cup with the 50m butterfly event, swimming out of lane four in heat four.

The second leg of the World Cup will be held in the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

FINA’s Swimming World Cup 2022 is composed of three meets with athletes competing in 25-metre pools for points and prize money.

Carter ended the first leg in Berlin, second on the men’s standings behind South African Matthew Sates.

The third and final leg will be held in Indianapolis (USA) from November 3-5 at the IU Natatorium which completed a $20

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.

DWIGHT YORKE will face his second major test as a football coach in Australia when his newly-promoted Macarthur FC face his former team Sydney FC tomorrow.

The Trinidadian pair of head coach Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy still have not tasted defeat after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month. Newly promoted Macarthur FC drew 1-1 with A-League champions Western United last Friday, having earlier drawn with Brisbane Roar 0-0 in their season opener and defeated Adelaide United 2-0.

The Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League “Big Five” playoff competition gets underway tomorrow with South Zone champions Siparia West Secondary taking on East winners Arima North Secondary in Siparia and North winners St Mary’s College up against Central champs Miracle Ministries at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Both matches will start at 3 p.m. and will signal the commencement of the battle among the top Championship Divisions teams for promotion to the Premier Division competition.

SHAQUANDA GREENE-NOEL, captain of the Trinidad and Tobago's women's netball team, was named the SportsMax Player of the Tournament following the 2022 Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers which concluded on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.

