Carter climbs money rankings

DYLAN CARTER’S win in Naples last Sunday has seen the Trinidad and Tobago Olympian jump up in the money rankings at the International Swimming League (ISL).
The London Roar swimmer has now made US$$12,450 and is now No. 68 of 298 international swimmers, up to day eight of the league, which took place last weekend.
Carter, 27, won his first ISL individual event when capturing gold in the Men’s 50m butterfly on Sunday in Naples.
Of the ISL teams, the Cali Condors still have four of the top five earners in the league for the 2021 season with Beata Nelson holding the top slot. Nelson has racked up a total of US$$64,150 across the Condor’s matches during the regular season and will enter the playoffs as the second ranked swimmer in the MVP standings with 232 points, only trailing teammate Caeleb Dressel.
Dressel, despite leaving Naples early due to illness, still leads the league in regular season MVP points with a total of 233. He has also earned over US$$56,000 over the course of three meets, with almost a third of the total coming from his individual races. Assuming he returns in form for the playoffs, Dressel is almost a lock to secure the league’s US$100,000 MVP bonus as well.