Carter cops top CAC award again

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter ended 2021 in style, being named the Swammy Awards Central American and Caribbean (CAC) male swimmer of the year following a very successful year in the pool.
The Swammy Awards were announced yesterday on website swimswam.com. Carter, who turns 26 later this month, won the accolade twice before, also taking home the Swammy Award in 2018 and 2020 while another T&T swimmer George Bovell won the accolade in 2014.
During the last 12 months, Carter represented T&T at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he swam four events, including the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 butterfly.
He placed 33rd, 22nd, 32nd, and 33rd, respectively, in each race.
Carter also lowered his own national record in the 100 butterfly with a 52.36 in the prelims and only missed his own national record in the 100 freestyle by 0.14, touching in 48.66. He was also a huge asset to the London Roar during the 2021 ISL season, and lowered multiple of his own national records throughout the season.
Carter lowered the 100 freestyle national record to a 46.39 leading off one of the London Roar’s 4 x 100 freestyle relays during the playoffs in Eindhoven. Carter also lowered the 50 butterfly national record twice during the 2021 ISL season. He concluded 2021 at the FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi, posting new national records in the 50 butterfly (21.98) and 100 butterfly (49.87).
Carter won the silver medal in the 50 butterfly behind co-world record holder Nicholas Santos, becoming the 6th-fastest performer all-time in the event, and defeating the other co-world record holder in the 50 fly, Szebasztian Szabo.
Carter actually lowered the national record twice in the 50 fly in Abu Dhabi, first in the semi-finals with a 22.18 and then in the final with his 21.98.
He placed ninth in the semi-finals of the 100 butterfly but did not advance to the final, though he lowered the national record twice in the same day; first in the prelims Carter posted a 50.22 and then in the semi-final he put up a 49.87 effort.