Carter dives back into ISL action

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter will attempt to give his London Roar team an explosive start when they tackle Match 2 of the semi-final playoffs of the International Swimming League (ISL).
The two-day match splashes off today at the Zwemstadion Pieter van den Hoogenband in Eindhoven, Holland, and will see Carter display his skills against three other teams—the Toronto Titans, his former team LA Current, and Aqua Centurions.
Roar will be competing especially against Toronto and LA—the two teams that they’ll be contending with for the number three and number four spots, to qualify for the four-team final to be staged on December 3-4. That match alone could probably decide which team advances and which heads home before the finale.
Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries—numbering over 150 Olympic and world medals between them—will be competing at this ISL playoff stage.
Carter is expected to line up in the men’s 50m back, 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay, today for the Roar, which also boasts world record-holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia among its ranks. Tomorrow, Carter should line up in the men’s 100m free and 50m butterfly events.