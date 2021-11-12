Carter dives back into ISL action

Dylan Carter

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter will attempt to give his London Roar team an explosive start when they tackle Match 2 of the semi-final playoffs of the International Swimming League (ISL).

The two-day match splashes off today at the Zwemstadion Pieter van den Hoogenband in Eindhoven, Holland, and will see Carter display his skills against three other teams—the Toronto Titans, his former team LA Current, and Aqua Centurions.

Roar will be competing especially against Toronto and LA—the two teams that they’ll be contending with for the number three and number four spots, to qualify for the four-team final to be staged on December 3-4. That match alone could probably decide which team advances and which heads home before the finale.

Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries—numbering over 150 Olympic and world medals between them—will be competing at this ISL playoff stage.

Carter is expected to line up in the men’s 50m back, 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay, today for the Roar, which also boasts world record-holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia among its ranks. Tomorrow, Carter should line up in the men’s 100m free and 50m butterfly events.

BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

Despite the likelihood of spinner friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite still thinks his pacers will have a big role to play during the two-Test tour as the Windies look to sign off 2021 on a high.

Brathwaite, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, gave the pace bowling department, expected to be spearheaded by Shannon Gabriel, a vote of confidence. He also endorsed new recruit Jeremy Solozano and is also backing wicketkeeper/batsmen Joshua Da Silva to come good.

Kale targeting another ‘Lease’ singles double

KALE Dalla Costa will begin his quest for a second singles title for the second straight year when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament continues today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

The left-hander lifted the 12 & under and 14 & under trophies and was the only player to capture more than one singles title in last year’s edition. And after retaining his 14 & under crown last Sunday, Kale is the only player with the opportunity of completing the feat again.

Red Force squad champing at the bit

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will stretch their legs in three practice matches this month as they ramp up preparations in anticipation of the return of regional four-day cricket in February next year.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams stated during a virtual CWI media conference that the return of red ball cricket is the number one priority going into the new year and that CWI plans to restart regional four-day cricket in February.

Cudjoe congratulates Paul

Cudjoe congratulates Paul

Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, has congratulated boxer and Olympian Nigel Paul on capturing the bronze medal in the super-heavyweight category at the recently-concluded 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.