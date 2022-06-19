Carter edged out of medal in ‘Worlds’ 50m butterfly

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a podium finish in the men’s 50m butterfly event despite setting a new national record, at the FINA World long course Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.
Carter had lowered his own national record during the preliminaries on Saturday, when clocking 22.87 to better the 23.11 mark he twice set previously.
In yesterday’s final, Carter produced another big effort, cocking 22.85 seconds to finish fourth behind American Caeleb Dressel, who took gold in 22.57 while Brazil’s Nicholas Santos copped silver (22.78) and USA’s Michael Andrew the bronze (22.79).