Carter edged out of medal in ‘Worlds’ 50m butterfly

John Campbell struck his third Test half-century but his first in 16 innings as West Indies required just shy of half-hour to complete a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test, yesterday.

Resuming the fourth morning at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 49 for three and requiring only 35 runs for victory, West Indies cantered to their target in seven overs without further loss, with the left-handed Campbell punching an unbeaten 58.