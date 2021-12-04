TEAM TTO sprint swimmer Dylan Carter dashed to two bronze medals in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly as his London Roar finished third when the International Swimming League (ISL) final concluded yesterday in Eindhoven, Holland.
At the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Energy Standard regained the title they won in the inaugural ISL season in 2019, amassing 534 points, with last year’s champions Cali Condors (522 pts) relinquishing their crown. The Roar tallied 393.5 points while Carter’s former team LA Current finished fourth and last for the third straight year with 305.5 points.
In his individual races, Carter, a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist produced a 23.89-second 50m burst to close in on the bronze in 46.47 seconds in the men’s 100m freestyle, behind his London Roar Australian team-mate and multiple Olympic medallist Kyle Chalmers (45.73) who took gold with a 23.84 closing 50m, catching Cali Condors’ Justin Ress who had to settle for silver in 45.93.
Both Carter and Chalmers had the two quickest closing 50m splits.
LA Current’s Maxime Rooney (46.84) was fourth followed by Energy Standard’s Adam Barrett (46.94), the Current’s Kristian Gkolomeev (47.05), Condors’ Kacper Majchrzak (47.44) and Standard’s James Guy (47.66) in that order.
In the 50m butterfly, Carter earned his second bronze, punching the time-pad in 22.36. Energy Standard’s Ben Proud took the gold in 22.18 seconds ahead of silver medallist Tom Shields of the Current in 22.27.
The rest of the field finished in this order: Jose Angel Martinez of the Condors (22.69), the Standard’s Chad Le Clos (22.83), the Roar’s Vini Lanza (22.99), the Condors’ Jesse Puts (23.04) and the Current’s Gkolomeev (23.14).
The placing brought Carter’s two-day medal tally to one silver (Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay) and two bronze.
In the 50m butterfly Skins, Carter didn’t advance past a very close first round.
He was fifth in 22.39 seconds behind Proud (22.30), the Current’s Shields (22.31), USA Olympian Caeleb Dressel (22.33) of Condors and Standard’s Barrett (22.35).
Dressel went on to win the semi-final and final rounds of the Skins.
Carter’s next assignment is the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi from December 16-21.