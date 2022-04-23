TOP TTO Swimmer Dylan Carter equalled his national record in the 50m butterfly event when the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) continued their three-day Pan Am Aquatics Swimming Age Group Championships Time-Trials yesterday.
At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, it took almost three hours beyond the scheduled start time for officials to run off 12 scheduled events because of delays caused by technical issues with the timing system and intermittent periods for clean-up of pigeon discharge in and around the 50m indoor facility. Carter’s effort actually came in a non-scheduled event after the conclusion of the official programme when he splashed in the 50m butterfly, clocking 23.11 seconds for the one-lap dash.
The time equalled his gold-medal swimming effort at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.
The 2021 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist, who earlier in the programme easily topped the field for the Boys 11 & over 50m backstroke in a Pan Am Aquatics “A” qualifying standard of 25.79 seconds - added his second Pan Am Aquatics “A” with the butterfly effort which was also good enough to secure a Commonwealth Games A standard.
“I think it’s a damn good place to be (at the moment),” Carter said about the swim. “(I am) looking forward to the Mare Nostrum and World Champs in the next month-and-a-half. Hopefully, I will be able to swim a bit quicker tomorrow (today),“ the 2018 Commonwealth Games men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist said. Carter added that he “wasn’t in the best frame of mind beforehand because of the delays.”
Carter is expected to take part in the May 21-22 Mare Nostrum in Monaco and then the third leg from May 28-29 in Canet-En-Roussillon, France before heading across to Budapest Hungary for the June 18-July 23 FINA World Aquatics Championships.
Rivas Titans’ Giovanni Rivas also posted a Pan Am Aquatics “A” mark in the Boys 13-14 100m butterfly with a personal best of 58.65 seconds, beating his rival Zachary Anthony (59.97) to the wall. Anthony’s time was good enough for a Pan Am Aquatics “B” time
Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson also notched a Pan Am Aquatics “B” in the 50m butterfly with a 28.79-second effort for the women’s event. Tobago YMCA’s Ornella Walker also earned a Pan Am Aquatics Girls 18 and over “B” mark in the 100m backstroke time trial, stopping the clock in 1:07.01.
The 2022 Pan Am Aquatics Swimming Age Group Championships are scheduled to attract over 400 athletes and splash off in this country from June 2-5.
The ASATT trials conclude tomorrow.