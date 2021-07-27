CARTER EXITS 100 FREE

Dylan Carter exited the Olympic Games Men’s 100 metres Freestyle event here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday. Carter touched the wall in 48.66 seconds for third spot in heat six.
The Trinidad and Tobago swimmer was 22nd overall, missing out on a top-16 finish and a lane in the semi-final round. “This was my best time since the pandemic by a lot,” Carter told the Express. “Season’s best by almost a second.”
The clocking, though, was not good enough to earn Carter a second 100 free swim at Tokyo 2020. “I was hoping to be in the semis at least, give myself a shot at the final so it’s a little disappointing. But it is what it is. It’s better than I’ve been in a while so I have to take that.”
Carter made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing 23rd overall in 48.80 seconds. While yesterday’s swim was an improvement on Rio, it fell short of the 48.52 national record he had established in 2019. Even a new T&T standard, however, would not have handed Carter a semi-final berth. The 16th qualifier, Briton Jacob Whittle clocked 48.44.
Heat nine winner, Thomas Ceccon was the fastest on show, the Italian winning heat nine in 47.71 seconds. Ceccon finished just ahead of American Caleb Dressel (47.73) and Australia’s defending Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers (47.77).
Carter had ambitions of swimming against the likes of Ceccon, Dressel and Chalmers in the Tokyo 2020 100 free final. His progress in the past year, however, has not been what he anticipated.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities in training camps. But mentally it’s been tough, real tough. You know hard we pushed for the Olympics last year. To have that taken away in March and to re-set and do it again, it was definitely exhausting.”
Carter, who finished 32nd overall in the 100m backstroke on Sunday, returns to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre tomorrow for the 100m butterfly heats. And On Friday, he sees action in the 50 free. Carter’s Tokyo goals remain the same. “Try and make it back and then try to make the final. The 100 free was probably my strongest one, but hopefully we could pull something out.”
Covid-19 countermeasures, inclusive of a ban on spectators, have made the Tokyo 2020 experience far different from Rio 2016. “It’s like apples and oranges,” said Carter. “Here, you’re doing it for TV, while in Rio there was much outside inspiration. But at the end of the day I’m doing it for myself so it shouldn’t make a difference.”
T&T sailor Andrew Lewis finished 15th in the sixth race of the Men’s Laser Class event, yesterday—his best showing to date at Tokyo 2020. Earlier, Lewis was 31st in race four and 30th in race five. Ahead of his seventh outing on the water, scheduled for 11.05 tonight (T&T time), Lewis has a net score of 124. He is 30th on the overall standings.
Felice Aisha Chow will be at Sea Forest Waterway at 11pm, rowing in the first Women’s Single Sculls C/D semi-final. Chow is bidding to improve on her performance at Rio 2016, where she finished 22nd.