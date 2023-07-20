Carter eyeing podium in World Champs 50 fly

TOP SWIMMER Dylan Carter will be fine-tuning his preparations ahead of his first and best event - the Men’s 50m butterfly—at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships swimming competition tomorrow night in Fukuoka, Japan.
He will also be trying to match his mentor George Bovell, who is the only TTO swimmer to win a medal at a Worlds Long Course (50m course) to date, with his 50m freestyle national record time of 21.51 at the 2013 Barcelona edition of the Worlds.
Carter came close last year in his specialty sprint event, the 50m fly, when he was fourth in 22.85 seconds, a national record.
The 27-year-old was also 14th in the 100m free (48.30), also a national record and 17th in the 50m free in 22.19. The 50m butterfly is likely to be his best shot at winning a medal, with the three swimmers who occupied the podium last year in Budapest, Hungary not returning.
They include multiple Olympic gold medallist from the USA Caleb Dressel, who failed to make team USA this year following months off from the sport for personal reasons, Brazil’s Nicholas Santos who retired after claiming the 50m fly short course title last December and the USA’s Michael Andrews. Andrews won the event at US Trials earlier last month but was denied a spot on the squad due to USA Swimming’s criteria that prioritised the 100m and other events over the sprint 50s.
But coming off a successful Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he claimed three gold (50, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly) and one bronze (Men’s 4 x100m freestyle relay), Carter will still have to step his level up facing world-class competition. Ranked third in the world this year going into tomorrow’s preliminary event, Carter will come up against old rivals in Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo, Thomas Ceccone (the world lead in 2023) and reigning Commonwealth Games champion Ben Proud.
The 50m butterfly is one of four events the TTO swimmer is entered to race in, The others are the 100m freestyle, the 50m freestyle - an event in which he registered a personal best at CAC (21.87) - and the 50m backstroke.