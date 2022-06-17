Carter faces ‘acid test’ in 50m ‘fly’

Dylan Carter

FLASHBACK: TTO swimmer Dylan Carter goes through his paces, in the butterfly discipline, at a training session at the Flying Fish Swim Club in Federation Park, St Clair, last year October. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will start from lane eight, when he lines up in heat five, of the men’s 50m butterfly today when the pool competition of the 19th FINA World Aquatics (50m course) Championships splash off at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old will be involved in an event that is stacked with top performers, including the current world record holder Ukraine’s Andrii Govrov—on the mend from a shoulder injury that required surgery and forced him to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, current joint world record holders for the event in short course (25m course) Brazil’s Nicholas Santos, Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo, and the last three world champions in the event; seven-time USA Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel (2019), Great Britain’s Ben Proud (2017) and France’s Florent Manadou (2015).

USA’s Olympian Michael Andrews, who also finished second to Dressel at the USA World Champs trials, is also likely to be among the top contenders as will be Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei, who has also put himself in the mix with a 23.04-second clocking at the Asian Pacific Games in April.

Carter, the 2018 Commonwealth Games men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist, will also line up in the men’s 100m freestyle on Tuesday and the men’s 50m freestyle on Thursday. The other TTO entrant, Cherelle Thompson, is scheduled to participate in two events; the women’s 50m butterfly on Thursday and the women’s 50m freestyle on Friday.

Carter’s best showing at a long course Worlds was his 12th place finish in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2019 edition in South Korea when he established a new national record of 48.52 seconds.

