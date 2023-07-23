Carter fails to take off in 50-metre ‘fly’

Dylan Carter

MISSES MEDAL RACE: Dylan Carter.

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a finals appearance yesterday after losing a swim-off for the eighth and final spot of the men’s 50m butterfly in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the World Aquatics Championships, Carter could not replicate his preliminary effort and was tied for third in semi-final two, in 23.05 seconds, tied with Austria’s Simon Bucher in a heat won by France’s Maxime Grousset in 22.72. The Frenchman and Italy’s Thomas Ceccone (22.92) were the only two to advance from the second semi-final heat.

Carter and Bucher were also tied for the eighth and final spot and had to do a swim-off at the end of day one’s final session yesterday. In that swim-off, Bucher got to the wall first to book lane eight in today’s final.

In yesterday’s first semi-final, American Dare Rose posted a personal best 22.79 to win that heat and be the second seed for today’s final. The other qualifiers from that heat were Great Britain’s Jacob Peters (22.92), Egypt’s Abdelrahman (22.94), Commonwealth champion Benjamin Proud (22.96) from Great Britain, and Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro (23.04).

It would have been a disappointing outcome for Carter as he finished fourth in the corresponding event last year.

And with the medallists from last year’s ‘Worlds’ missing, owing to varying reasons, the former University of Southern California student-- in search of his first World Long Course (50m course) precious metal-- would have fancied his chances at mounting the podium.

In Saturday night’s (Sunday in Japan) prelims, Carter-- who went into the Fukuoka tour on the back of a triple-gold performance at the Central American and Caribbean Games last month-- was the third-fastest in 22.89, behind Grousset (22.74) and Peters (22.85).

The former University of Southern California (USC) student will next take to the pool in the men’s 100m freestyle tomorrow in heat 11, from lane eight at around 10.10 p.m. (T&T time)

He is also entered to splash into action on Thursday in the men’s 50m freestyle in heat 13, drawn again in lane eight, from 10.35 p.m.; then the men’s 50m backstroke Friday night, from lane four in heat three at about 9.59 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carter fails to take off in 50-metre ‘fly’

Carter fails to take off in 50-metre ‘fly’

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a finals appearance yesterday after losing a swim-off for the eighth and final spot of the men’s 50m butterfly in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the World Aquatics Championships, Carter could not replicate his preliminary effort and was tied for third in semi-final two, in 23.05 seconds, tied with Austria’s Simon Bucher in a heat won by France’s Maxime Grousset in 22.72. The Frenchman and Italy’s Thomas Ceccone (22.92) were the only two to advance from the second semi-final heat.

T&T’s volleyball teams open CAZOVA campaign with wins

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams won the first two matches when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship returned yesterday after a five-year hiatus in Suriname.

The seven-time defending women’s champions scored a hard-fought 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 triumph over fellow multiple champions Barbados in a 98-minute opener.

WINDIES CAVE IN

WINDIES CAVE IN

The West Indies managed to avoid the follow-on early on the fourth day of the second Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.

However, a familiar batting meltdown followed, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task to avoid an Indian sweep of the two-match Test series.

Resuming from an overnight position of 229 for five, the Windies lost their last five wickets for the addition of just 26 runs, the lower order collapse handing the visitors a 183-run first innings advantage.

Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

Malik Gopaul emerged victorious in the St Christopher Table Tennis Tournament, earlier this month.

The singles competition was staged at the Siparia Community Centre and was open to all players living in south Trinidad.

France-based Gopaul topped group four, the 14-year-old attacker getting the better of Don Savant and Rafael Pinder-Lezama. In the quarterfinal round, the talented teenager stopped Samuel Sandasie.

Historic occasion

Historic occasion

The West Indies have held their own over the first three days of the centennial Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, with both teams having their moments at different stages in what has been an intriguing contest so far.

WI DIG IN

WI DIG IN

There were some oohs and aahs on the third day of the 100th Test match between West Indies a…