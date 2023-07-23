Carter fails to take off in 50-metre ‘fly’

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a finals appearance yesterday after losing a swim-off for the eighth and final spot of the men’s 50m butterfly in Fukuoka, Japan.
At the World Aquatics Championships, Carter could not replicate his preliminary effort and was tied for third in semi-final two, in 23.05 seconds, tied with Austria’s Simon Bucher in a heat won by France’s Maxime Grousset in 22.72. The Frenchman and Italy’s Thomas Ceccone (22.92) were the only two to advance from the second semi-final heat.
Carter and Bucher were also tied for the eighth and final spot and had to do a swim-off at the end of day one’s final session yesterday. In that swim-off, Bucher got to the wall first to book lane eight in today’s final.
In yesterday’s first semi-final, American Dare Rose posted a personal best 22.79 to win that heat and be the second seed for today’s final. The other qualifiers from that heat were Great Britain’s Jacob Peters (22.92), Egypt’s Abdelrahman (22.94), Commonwealth champion Benjamin Proud (22.96) from Great Britain, and Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro (23.04).
It would have been a disappointing outcome for Carter as he finished fourth in the corresponding event last year.
And with the medallists from last year’s ‘Worlds’ missing, owing to varying reasons, the former University of Southern California student-- in search of his first World Long Course (50m course) precious metal-- would have fancied his chances at mounting the podium.
In Saturday night’s (Sunday in Japan) prelims, Carter-- who went into the Fukuoka tour on the back of a triple-gold performance at the Central American and Caribbean Games last month-- was the third-fastest in 22.89, behind Grousset (22.74) and Peters (22.85).
The former University of Southern California (USC) student will next take to the pool in the men’s 100m freestyle tomorrow in heat 11, from lane eight at around 10.10 p.m. (T&T time)
He is also entered to splash into action on Thursday in the men’s 50m freestyle in heat 13, drawn again in lane eight, from 10.35 p.m.; then the men’s 50m backstroke Friday night, from lane four in heat three at about 9.59 p.m.