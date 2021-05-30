Carter finishes 10th in 100m ‘fly’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO swimmer Dylan Carter finished 10th in the Men’s 100m butterfly event as the first leg of the Mare Nostrum swim series concluded in Monaco, yesterday.
Carter splashed to a 54.87-second timing but failed to advance to the Men’s 100m butterfly final. The final was won by South African 2012 Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos in :52.45 ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (:52.63) and Israel’s Tomer Frankel (:52.74)
Carter is continuing his fine-tuning towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with appearances in three Mare Nostrum events including Monaco, Canet-En-Roussillon (June 2-3) and Barcelona (June 5-6).