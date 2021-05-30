Carter finishes 10th in 100m ‘fly’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO swimmer Dylan Carter finished 10th in the Men’s 100m butterfly event as the first leg of the Mare Nostrum swim series concluded in Monaco, yesterday.

Carter splashed to a 54.87-second timing but failed to advance to the Men’s 100m butterfly final. The final was won by South African 2012 Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos in :52.45 ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (:52.63) and Israel’s Tomer Frankel (:52.74)

Carter is continuing his fine-tuning towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with appearances in three Mare Nostrum events including Monaco, Canet-En-Roussillon (June 2-3) and Barcelona (June 5-6).

NATIONAL MEN’S Indoor Hockey team coach Raphael Govia is disappointed that his charges won’t be able to defend their Pan American Hockey Cup title this year.

Simmons calls for consistency

All members of the West Indies training squad have tested negative for Covid-19, paving the way for head coach Phil Simmons to ramp up preparation for the two-Test series against South Africa starting in 11 days.

Another ‘Arrival Day’ without racing

TODAY is usually one of the biggest days on the local horse racing calendar.

However, as a result of a second Covid-19 lockdown there will be nothing happening at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, again. It will be the second year in succession without action on Indian Arrival Day as the first shutdown took place from late March until the end of June last year.

James bags NCAA Division 2 bronze

Asha James bagged National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Outdoor Championship women’s javelin bronze in Michigan, USA, on Saturday. The West Texas A&M University student landed the spear 47.56 metres.

Another T&T thrower, Angelo State University’s Talena Murray finished 14th with a 37.86m effort.

Fiscal prudence

TTOC will manage ministry’s $$

in responsible manner, says Lewis

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will return any of the money the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) donated to Team TTO for Tokyo2020, that is not used.