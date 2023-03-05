Carter finishes 5th in 50m free

After picking gold medals in the 100 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly, ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter could not climb the podium in his pet event, the 50-metre freestyle in the TYR PRO Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, Saturday evening.
In a meet in which he also qualified for next year’s Paris Olympic Games, Carter finished fifth in the “A” final of the 50 free in a time of 22.27 seconds, seven hundredths of a second slower than his 22.20 clocking in Saturday morning’s heats.
Carter finished behind winner Alberto Mestre (22.04), Michael Andrew (22.06), Ryan Held (22.19) and Miguel Duarte Nascimento (22.24).