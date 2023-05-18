Carter gets Mare Nostrum 100 free bronze

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter capped off the second leg of the Mare Nostrum in Barcelona, Spain, yesterday with a bronze in the Men’s 100m freestyle.

The 27-year-old speedster withdrew from the men’s 50m butterfly event - which came a few minutes before - to focus on the 100m free.

Carter secured the bronze in 49.09 seconds, improving one spot from his fourth place, 50m freestyle (22.27) finish the previous day.

The gold was landed by Italy Olympian Thomas Ceccon (48.89), with Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto, who won the Men’s 200m freestyle the previous night, copping the silver in 49.09.

Earlier in the prelims, Carter was the second-fastest qualifier for the final, touching in 49.23 seconds, behind top-seed Sergio Montalban of Spain (49.21).

That effort brings Carter’s medal tally for the two legs to four - two gold, one silver and a bronze.

Carter is expected to line up in the, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle events in the third and final leg in Monaco tomorrow and Sunday..

