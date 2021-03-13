TTO STANDOUT swimmer Dylan Carter left yesterday for his second training camp at the state-of-the-art facility in Tenerife, Spain, where he will be for the next three weeks.
Carter and some of his California-based Team Elite Aquatics team-mates will join the Israel Olympic swimming team for a second time at the world-class Tenerife Top Training facility,
With tough lock-down restrictions re-imposed in Carter’s resident state of California making access to pool time unpredictable and difficult, former USA Olympic head coach Dave Marsh corralled his troops—that includes several international and USA elite swimmers—to make their second sojourn in Tenerife for the year to maximise their training plans.
“Right now the situation (with Covid-19 restrictions) in the US is just a bit complicated,” Carter said. “We are not as settled. We drive to several different pools. I am obviously cooking all my own meals, putting gas in the car, buying groceries, doing a lot of stuff. And our pool time is not super convenient because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It makes lane space more challenging to get out here, so the opportunity was presented to us to do another camp...and we jumped at it because the facilities in Tenerife are amazing and the group will be a very high level group and I think the training camp environment will help keep that focus throughout the year.”
The 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist said training and his performances during those sessions have been greatly improved since the first camp back in January.
“I have been full of energy since I have been back in San Diego. I have been feeling a lot fresher than I was in Nice. I recorded a personal best time in a time trial we had here two weekends ago in my 100 yard backstroke (45.44 seconds) and I am really happy with that, to be able to record a personal best time on a random weekend, I think it is a really good sign, so I am really happy with it and really excited for this camp,” Carter said. “I think it is going to be a really good one and everything is going to start happening fast from now until Olympics, so it is all getting really exciting.”
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist believes the tenor and emphasis of the second camp will differ in volume and intensity front the first when he piled on the mileage in the pool and built strength and endurance capacity in the gym.
“I think this camp is going to be a lot more intensity-focused. Maybe a little less time, a little less yardage, more getting up to race speed more frequently, less heavy lifting, less long swimming but more race-specific work, really fine-tuning our dives and turns heading into a couple fast meets hopefully in April and May,” Carter explained.
Asked how important this period between Tenerife and the July 23 to August 8 Tokyo Olympics would be, Carter said: “Honestly I think the most crucial, most challenging part is almost over. My coach tends to approach the Olympic year, he likes to front-load it. So our big work months are January, February, March and beginning of April. So we are hoping to race pretty fast in April but by the time April, May comes around most of the heavy lifting, most of the meat and potatoes of the work is done. And it all becomes fun from there.”
Carter added that he expects to undertake several racing, sharpening, fine-tuning and detail work assignments after a tough five-year Olympic cycle marked by the pandemic.
“I am really looking forward to the training camp and competing again, headed to the Mare Nostrum in May/June. That is my final tune-up which is going to be really, really fun... So all in all, it is great and this time is the fun time, so just really looking forward to it,” he said.
The Mare Nostrum Series splashes off with Monaco hosting the first stop from May 29-30 before moving on to Canet en Roussillon on June 1-2, then concluding in Barcelona from June 5-6.