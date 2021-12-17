Carter misses out on 100m ‘fly’ final

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter promised to make amends in the shorter butterfly event tomorrow after narrowly missing out on advancing to the men’s 100m butterfly final, placing ninth after the semi-finals yesterday at the FINA 15th World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
At the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, Carter actually broke the national record twice. First in the heats then in the semis. The 2018 Hangzhou FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship men’s 50m butterfly bronze medallist said he was angered after missing out on the final but is looking to make amends in his more favoured 50m butterfly event tomorrow.
“Pissed after that! Will do some damage in the 50!” Carter emphasised to the Express after placing sixth in first semi-final heat. The five-time Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games medallist showed speed and sharpness to be second up to the 75m mark. But the 25-year-old sprinter tired on the fourth and last lap to be overtaken at the wall by four other swimmers, all of whom advanced to the championship final tonight. The 2018 Commonwealth Games men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist touched in a new national record of 49.87 seconds for sixth in the heat and ninth overall.
In that semi-final one, Italy’s Matteo Rivolta led from the starting blocks to the final touch with the fastest time through to the finals in :49.07, with Poland’s Jakub Majerski (:49.65), Austria’s Simon Bucher (:49.70), USA’s Tom Shields (:49.76) and Russian Swimming Federation’s Andrei Minakov (:49.79) finishing ahead of Carter and booking finals spots. Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards (:50.29) and Bulgaria’s Antoni Ivanov (:50.30) rounded out semi-final one.
In semi-final two, Only the top three advanced to the final including multiple world champion South Africa’s Chad Le Clos (49.56), Egypt’s Youssef Ramadan (49.60) and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (49.62), who was the fastest qualifier after the preliminaries (49.49).
Earlier in the morning prelims, Carter qualified for the semi-finals with the eighth-fastest time, winning heat five of nine when edging Croatia’s Nikola Miljenic (:50.22 to :50.23), both swimmers advancing to the top 16. That 50.22-second effort bettered his November 2020 standard of 50.70, which was achieved during the 2020 season two of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Naples, Italy.
The rest of the heat five finished in the following order: Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin (:51.23), India’s Sajan Pajak (:51.61), Thailand’s Navaphat Wongcharoen (:52.50), Venezuela’s Jorge Hernandez (:52.93), Peru’s Anthony Puertas (:52.93), Kuwait’s Waleed Abulrazzaq (:53.22), Indonesia’s Glenn Sutanto (:53.32), and Hong Kong’s Tin Long Ho (:53.60).
Next up in the pool for Team TTO is Carter’s Tokyo 2020 teammate Cherelle Thompson, who is scheduled to wet her feet for the first time in the women’s 50m butterfly heats today at 1.50 a.m. (T&T time), Thompson will swim out of lane five in heat three of seven.
Brunei’s Ayah Binrajab will be in lane zero with Timipame-Ere Akiayefa (1), Armenia’s Varsenik Manucharyan (2) Antigua-Barbuda’s Samantha Roberts (3), Aruba’s Elisabeth Timmer (4), St Lucia’s Mikaili Charlemagne (6), Madagascar’s Antsa Rabejaona (7), Ghana’s Nubia Adjei (8) and Mozambique’s Denise Donelli (9) making up the rest of that heat.
Carter has withdrawn from men’s 50m freestyle prelims today to rest up for the men’s 50m butterfly heats tomorrow morning. On Monday morning, Carter and Thompson are both entered to compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and women’s 50m freestyle events, respectively. Meanwhile, the youngster on the team Nikoli Blackman will round out Team TTO’s participation at the meet in the men’s 1500m freestyle.