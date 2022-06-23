Carter misses out on 50-free final

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.
Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.
Carter had hoped to do better in the freestyle event, after ending fourth in the men’s 50m butterfly final on the second day of the Championships. However, Carter’s time of 22.19 as the heat six, winner was only enough to place him 17th overall at the preliminary stage and not fast enough to secure a semi-final spot.
The fastest man on the day was Brazilian Bruno Fratus, the 50m bronze medallist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Fratus clocked 21.71 to win heat ten, a very fast race in which the top four all qualified for the semi-final.