Carter misses out on 50m ‘fly’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the semi-finals of the ‘Skins’ 50m butterfly event and failed to advance to yesterday’s final at the Mare Nostrum Series, in Monaco.

Carter had previously won four medals—two gold and two bronze—in the Mare Nostrum Series. The Monaco leg of the series concluded yesterday.

Yesterday’s final was a straight duel in which American Michael Andrew (:22.85) edged Italian Thomas Ceccon (:22.87) to the touchpad.

Earlier, the Italian dominated their semi-final heat, stopping the clock in :23.04, ahead of the 24-year-old Andrew (:23.22). Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (23.24) was third with Carter (:23.30) checking in fourth.

LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.

The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.

Central Sports whip Alescon Comets

Central Sports won the “Central derby” on Saturday night, defeating cross-town rivals Alescon Comets by five wickets, in their Group B match in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent in, Comets, who are based at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, were restricted to 148 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Shatrughan Rambaran struck 49 off 39 balls while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 35 off 18.

Golden Blackman

Golden Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN had a four-gold medal-haul on Saturday’s penultimate night of the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman, who has committed to studying at the University of Tennessee next term, picked up gold in the 200m freestyle (1:54.27) in which he beat compatriot and good friend Zachary Anthony (1:58.35) into second.

Club Sando win South derby

Club Sando win South derby

REAL GILL showed glimpses of his tremendous talent on his Club Sando debut, but it was a powerful Alvin Jones trademark free-kick which secured “Sando” a hard-fought 2-1 South derby victory over W Connection, yesterday, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

‘Toco Boys’ place sixth in NORCECA

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield improved one spot from the weekend before as they finished sixth the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour, yesterday, in the Cayman Islands.