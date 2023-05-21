Carter misses out on 50m ‘fly’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the semi-finals of the ‘Skins’ 50m butterfly event and failed to advance to yesterday’s final at the Mare Nostrum Series, in Monaco.
Carter had previously won four medals—two gold and two bronze—in the Mare Nostrum Series. The Monaco leg of the series concluded yesterday.
Yesterday’s final was a straight duel in which American Michael Andrew (:22.85) edged Italian Thomas Ceccon (:22.87) to the touchpad.
Earlier, the Italian dominated their semi-final heat, stopping the clock in :23.04, ahead of the 24-year-old Andrew (:23.22). Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (23.24) was third with Carter (:23.30) checking in fourth.