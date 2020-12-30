Dylan Carter

FLASHBACK: T&T swimmer Dylan Carter getting ready for International Swimming League (ISL) action last month at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. :--Photo courtesy ISL

TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter received another accolade, this time from US-based swimming news website SwimSwam.

Carter was named the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Male Swimmer of the Year by the popular aquatics website, his second lien on the title after first claiming it in 2018.

Carter’s protégé George Bovell also captured that award in 2014.

According to the SwimSwam website, “In 2020, Dylan Carter became a force in the ISL”, the international swimming calendar’s main event that was staged in the 25 m (short course) Duna Arena pool in Budapest, Hungary.

During the six-week ISL, Carter also established national records in three events: 100m backstroke (49.91- the first TTO swimmer under 50 seconds for the event), the 100m freestyle (46.56 breaking Bovell’s 16-year-old mark) and the 100m butterfly (50.70).

His top individual achievement came when he helped his LA Currents team to a 1-2 finish in the 100m backstroke (50.11) before also finishing second to reigning Olympic champion Ryan Murphy in the 50m backstroke skins (going 23.28, 23.93 and 24.99).

SwimSwam added that Carter hit “double-digit scoring in two separate matches, cracking the top 150 in MVP scoring across the entire league for the season. His LA Current team wound up in the league final, taking fourth overall.”

