Carter on podium in ‘B’ final

STANDOUT Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter finished third in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle B final when the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California continued yesterday.
Carter stroked to 22.72 seconds to clinch third spot in that final won by North Carolina’s Michael Chadwick in 22.52. Santiago Grassi edged Carter for second in 22.71.
In the A final, Brazilian international Bruno Fratus won narrowly over American record holder Caeleb Dressel (21.80 to 21.83), with Michael Andrew copping third place in 22.13. Olympic gold medallist Nathan Adrian was fourth in 22.29.
Earlier in Friday night’s preliminaries, Carter was 12th fastest after the heats in a meet which is following the morning/finals, evening/preliminaries format of the swimming competition at the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Carter, the 2020 First Citizens Sport Foundation Sportsman of the Year, posted a 22.81 clocking in an event in which Brazilian Olympian Bruno Grátis was the fastest qualifier in a fast 21.73 seconds, the second fastest time of the year in the event.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was scheduled to line up in his final event of the meet, the prelims of the Men’s 100m freestyle last night.
The 2020 Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year is expected to have a few more competitive racing opportunities either in the US or in Europe before he finalises his fine-tuning ahead of the Japan Games.