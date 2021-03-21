Carter, Paul, Campbell, Gittens in Senior hunt

The First Citizens Sports Foundation will broadcast its Annual Sports Awards show on Sunday, March 28 on TV6 and CNC3.
The Foundation, headed by Chairman Dr Terry Ali and aided by sporting associations—through the nomination of athletes—has worked through an exhaustive and thorough process in deciding on the various winners.
Today, we feature the 34 Senior nominees in the hunt for the 2020 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.
ATHLETICS
Deon Lendore
Deon Lendore exhibited outstanding form during the indoor season, which was highlighted by his victory in the 300 metres at the Texas A&M Invite meeting. He clocked a personal best 33.21 seconds. At the Back 2 the Track Series II outdoor meet on July 30, the T&T track star clinched the 400 metres race in 45.65.
Tyra Gittens
Texas A&M University student Tyra Gittens broke her own Trinidad and Tobago national record in winning the pentathlon at the Charlie Thomas Invitational indoor meet, accumulating a score of 4,276 points. Gittens proceeded to top this performance with a mark of 4,391 in winning at the SEC Indoor Championships.
BOXING
Nigel Paul
At the Independence Cup tournament in the Dominican Republic in February, Nigel Paul successfully defended his over-91 kg title.
BASKETBALL
Adrian Joseph
At the NBFTT National Invitational Championships, Caledonia Clippers’ Adrian Joseph earned the competition’s Most Valuable Player award after he helped Caledonia sweep Stories of Success Basketball Academy 2-0 in the best-of-three finals.
Kielle Connelly
In the women’s competition of the NBFTT National Invitational Championships, Police player Kielle Connelly earned the Most Valuable Player award after averaging 27.4 points per game and scoring a total of 137 points for the tournament.
CHESS
Alan-Safar Ramoutar
Alan-Safar Ramoutar helped America to third-place in the Inter-Continental Online Youth Team Chess Cup. He was also in sharp form during the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, achieving 3.5 out of a possible five points.
Zara La Fleur
Fourteen-year old Zara La Fleur made a contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s cause in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, scoring 3 out of 4 points while helping the team to fourth-place in its division, behind Nicaragua, Honduras and Jamaica. La Fleur later represented the third-placed America team at the Inter-Continental Online Youth Team Chess Cup.
CRICKET
Joshua Da Silva
Joshua Da Silva has demonstrated immense potential with both the gloves and the bat: on his full test debut against New Zealand at Wellington, last December, the 22-year old scored 57 in his second innings and snared two catches during his time behind the stumps. He had earlier impressed for Trinidad and Tobago during the West Indies Championship as he scored a total of 507 runs, at an average of 50.70, with a top score of 113 not out against Jamaica. He took 15 catches in the competition.
CYCLING
Nicholas Paul
Nicholas Paul’s unrelenting quest to qualify for his first Olympic Games was realised at the UCI World Track Championships in Berlin, Germany in February 2020. A clocking of 9.556 seconds was the sixth-fastest time in the qualifying round (Flying 200 metres) and earned him a showdown with Chinese Taipei’s Nien Hsing Hsieh, which Paul won to qualify for the final sixteen (16). Paul ended the event in tenth-place overall.
Teniel Campbell
Teniel Campbell finished third in the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas, in Spain. She followed up with a fifth-place performance in the Omloop van het Hageland, in Belgium. At the UCI Road World Championships, in Italy, Campbell was 47th in the women’s road race and 36th in the time trial. In October, Campbell signed with the Mitchelton-Scott/Team BikeExchange.
EQUESTRIAN
Michelle Sabga-Aboud
Michelle Sabga-Aboud became the first local rider to complete the Advanced Intermediate Dressage 1 Test on a competitive level during the 2020 TTEA Dressage League 2 tournament in St Ann’s and Santa Cruz with her horse Biscoito.
FOOTBALL
Kevin Molino
The 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season may have been Kevin Molino’s most impactful in the league yet. The attacking midfielder bagged 13 goals in 21 games as he guided Minnesota United FC to second spot in the Western Conference.
Kennya Cordner
Kennya Cordner managed to retain the award as IL Sandviken’s top-scorer with six goals in her 13 appearances in Norway’s Toppserien Women’s League. Her performance helped Sandviken to a fourth-place finish.
GOLF
Stephen Ames
Stephen Ames finished second at the Morocco Champions event. He shot a 14-under par total of 202 in the three-round tournament to finish behind the USA’s Brett Quigley (-15, 201).
Sarah Ramphal
Sarah Ramphal captured the Svelty Trinidad and Tobago Ladies Amateur Open at the St. Andrews Golf Club in Moka. Ramphal shot a 13 over par gross total of 157.
HORSERACING
Brian Boodramsingh
Brian Boodramsingh won 35 races from 96 starts. His wins included the T&T Breeders Cup aboard Bella Riva and the Gold Cup aboard Making Headlines.
JUDO
Gabriella Wood
Gabriella Wood’s quest to become the first female judoka to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Olympic Games took her to France, Germany and Argentina. At the Pan American Open in Bariloche, Argentina, Wood earned silver in the women’s over-78 kg division.
NETBALL
Samantha Wallace
Samantha Wallace led the defending champions, New South Wales Swifts to the final four of Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball league. Wallace ranked third in shooting with 522 goals from 591 attempts.
POWERBOAT RACING
Jason Ross
Throttleman Jason Ross and his cousin, driver Michael Ross guided Mobil Outlaw to victory in the 2020 Great Race, the biggest event in local off-shore racing.
SAILING
Andrew Lewis
Andrew Lewis secured his third consecutive entry to the Olympic Games thanks to a fourth-place overall finish in the laser class at the Hempel World Series Cup event in Miami, Florida.
Kelly-Ann Arrindell
Kelly-Ann Arrindell’s hunt for an Olympic Games debut took her to Miami, Florida for the Hempel World Series Cup. She finished 15th in the women’s laser radial section.
SHOOTING
Thomas Nicholas
Thomas Nicholas won the ‘A’ Class Division crown at both the Clash of the Titans Handgun Championships and the Iron & Steel Handgun Champs. He was also successful at the 25 metres centre-fire (9 mm) pistol national championships.
Joanna Baptiste
Joanna Baptiste captured the Ladies Division title at both the Clash of the Titans Handgun Championships and the Iron & Steel Handgun tournament.
SQUASH
Colin Ramasra
Colin Ramasra claimed silver at the Portugal Masters Oporto Grand Prix tournament in the 35-39 division. He earned a European Squash Federation men’s over-35 No.1 ranking.
Marie-Claire Barcant
Marie-Claire Barcant did her nation proud while competing for University College Dublin in the Republic of Ireland. She won four out of her five games for the season including a 3-0 win over Australian David Connelly of Old Belvedere.
SWIMMING
Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter was part of the Los Angeles Current team that competed in a series of ten short-course swimming meets in Hungary that comprised the International Swimming League (ISL). Along the way to helping the Current to an eventual fourth-place finish in the final, Carter captured two gold medals, two silver and a bronze. He also established three Trinidad and Tobago records —100 metres freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Cherelle Thompson
Cherelle Thompson earned qualification for the Olympic Games. Thompson surpassed the ‘B’ qualifying mark of 25.51 seconds in the women’s 50 metres freestyle, clocking a national record 25.39 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
TABLE TENNIS
Rheann Chung
Rheann Chung won the Elite ‘B’ women’s singles crown at the end of the Criterium Federal National 1 tournament in Agen, France. This success promoted Chung to the Elite ‘A’ category and advanced her to the French Championships.
TARGET ARCHERY
Peter Kong
Peter Kong successfully defended his men’s compound bow title at the TTTAF Indoor Championships.
Joanne Yates-Boopsingh
Joanne Yates-Boopsingh captured the women’s compound bow crown at the TTTAF National Indoor Championships.
TENNIS
Nabeel Mohammed
At the East Clubs Classified Tournament, Nabeel Mohammed captured the men’s Division ‘A’ title for the second time thanks to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Dexter Mahase. Mohammed followed up this performance by winning the St James Club men’s singles title.
Ella Carrington
Just 14 at the time, Ella Carrington made a loud statement at the senior level at the 2020 St. James Club Tournament, capturing the women’s singles title.
VOLLEYBALL
Marc-Anthony Honore
Marc-Anthony Honore played a key role as his Portuguese team, SL Benfica raced to a 24-0 record in the Honda League A1 and captured the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time in ten years.
Sinead Jack
Sinead Jack helped Denso Airybees to the regular season Premier Conference title in the Japanese Women’s V League 1. Jack earned recognition as the Best Spiker of the regular round with a 52.9% success rate.