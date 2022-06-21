Carter posts another PB, nr

Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer Dylan Carter continued to set records in the pool, posting a new national standard of 48.30 seconds in the semi-finals of men’s 100 metre freestyle at the 19th FINA World long course Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.
It was the second time on the day that the 26-year-old smashed his own national record in the event, however his effort wasn’t good enough to book a lane in the final.
Swimming out of lane seven, Carter finished last in the second semi-final which was won by 17-year-old Romanian phenom David Popovici in a time 47.13 seconds. Carter’s time was only good enough for 14th place overall in the event.
The previous national record in the event was 48.52, set by Carter at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Yesterday, Carter swam 48.40 in heat ten of 11, which was also won by Popovici before he bowed out in the semis despite achieving a new personal best in the event.
The 26-year-old University of Southern California student also set a new national standard in the 50m butterfly over the weekend. The Team TTO swimmer lowered his own national 50m butterfly record during the semi-finals on Saturday, clocking 22.87.
In Sunday’s final, Carter produced another big effort, cocking 22.85 to finish fourth, just outside the medals, as American Caeleb Dressel claimed the gold in 22.57 seconds.
Carter will have a day to recharge today before getting back into the pool tomorrow for the men’s 50m freestyle when he will line up in heat six of 11.