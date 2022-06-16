Carter primed for big effort

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter is looking to do some “damage” when he embarks on his 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships campaign in Budapest, Hungary, tomorrow.
Carter, the 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist last December, will be hoping to take his early season form into the Olympic-sized pool (50m course) for the long course version of the Worlds.
The swimming competition will be part of the “World Aquatic Festival” in Hungary with competitions also being contested in four other aquatic disciplines: open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo.
But at the Duna Arena tomorrow, Carter will line up in his pet event, the men’s 50m butterfly preliminaries early morning in the first of three events for the meet. The 26-year-old will also line up in the men’s 100m freestyle next Tuesday and the men’s 50m freestyle next Thursday.
The other TTO entrant, Cherelle Thompson is scheduled to participate in two events; the women’s 50m butterfly on Thursday and the women’s 50m freestyle on Friday.
Carter’s best showing at a long course Worlds was his 12th placing in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2019 edition in South Korea when he established a new national record of 48.52 seconds during semi-final one of the event, He was also 16th overall in the men’s 100m backstroke (54.08) after he had established a new national record of 54.03 in the prelims, and 41st in the men’s 50m freestyle (22.69).
Carter will be looking to improve on those performances. After participating in the Mare Nostrum series, Carter travelled to Turkey to complete a training camp with the South African team, including some of his London Roar ISL (International Swimming League) teammates. The squad also contained four-time Olympic medallist Chad Le Clos and Hong Kong’s Tokyo 2020 double Olympic silver medallist Siobhan Haughey among others.
“Training has been really good… had a nice group out there put in some good training… just sharpening and Istanbul was really nice, great weather for outdoor swimming. The mood was positive and we were all looking forward to this week And we are excited to be finally here in Buda,” said Carter. Carter was joined by his local coach Dexter Browne and expects to be doing some easy swimming and taking lots of rest between yesterday and his first event. Focus will be on that first event for Carter, who also won bronze in the men’s 50m ‘fly at the 2018 World Short Course in China.
Carter said he will focus less on chasing times -- which proved detrimental in Tokyo2020 when he did not perform to expectations -- and more on strategy, execution of race plans, and racing his opponents in the moment. “I have some big goals for that event and I think I can really do some damage there,” Carter said. “That is how I am going to find my best.” The guy to beat in all events he has entered will be USA’s seven-time Olympic gold medallist and defending world champion in those events, Caeleb Dressel. “He is usually really good out here but I am feeling very good myself and I am going to give him a good crack this rounds,” said the University of Southern California graduate. After Worlds, he will re-focus his preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
But Carter is taking each meet at a time. “I don’t prioritise any meet over the other. I always prioritise the meet that is right immediately in front of me and that is World Champs this weekend. So that is my number one priority and then once we are through with Worlds we will look forward to Commonwealth (Games),” he concluded.