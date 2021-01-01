Carter, Ramkissoon go out with bang

COMBINING for the first time in a couple years, Adian Carter and Adam Ramkissoon captured the senior doubles crown when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament recently at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After not playing in the singles draw of their last tournament before aging out of juniors, the former regular doubles partners whipped Nathan Valdez and singles champion Ebolum Nwokolo 6-2, 7-5 in the final.
The two had earned an under-14 doubles bronze medal in the 2016 edition of the region’s leading junior tournament, known as JITIC, and Carter had become the first male player from this country to strike gold in singles.
They have both competed sparingly in juniors since Carter defeated Ramkissoon in the under-18 final of the Catch National Junior Championships in April the following year. Almost a year after, a still 15-year-old Carter went on become the youngest men’s singles champ in the history of the Tranquillity Open Tournament.
And Ramkissoon reached the semi-finals of last year’s edition of the country’s premier clay-court tournament.
Carter returned to competitive tennis after an 18-month break a couple months ago, but only played doubles in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in November and this competition.
None of the more than 100 players involved in “RBC” managed to win more than one title, making it the first junior competition in a very long time without at least one double-crown winner.
Like fellow under-18 champ Nwokolo, Cameron Wong reached the senior doubles final, but she and Zara Ghuran were then edged by Aalisha Alexis and 7-5, 5-7, 10/1.
The eventual champs had beaten Charlotte Ready and Jordane Dookie, the “Lease” singles champ and “RBC” runner-up, 6-2, 6-4 in the semis, while Wong and Ghuran had nosed out Ella Carrington and last year’s under-14 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 5-2, 5-7, 10/8 for the other place in the title match. Alexis did not compete in singles after defeating Dookie in last year’s final.
Zara Shamsi was the third singles champ to be beaten in a doubles final when the under-12 winner and Arya Siewrattan went down 4-0, 5-3 to Eva Pasea and Brianna Harricharan, the “Lease” under-12 and 14 champs, respectively.
After going down 12/10 in the deciding “match tiebreak” against James Hadden in the under-14 final, Kale Dalla Costa came back to lift the junior doubles trophy.
However after comfortably winning their other two matches in the draw, the “Lease” under-12 and 14 champ and last year’s “RBC” under-12 champ Kayden Siewrattan did not even have to pick up racquet for the final as Tobagonians Jordell Chapman and B’Jorn Hall defaulted.
And “Lease” champs Brian Thomasos and Zelig Williams earned their second under-10 gold medal in a row with a 4-1, 5-3 triumph over Darius Rahaman and Alex Sharma. Thomasos is the son of former national champ Keith Thomasos.
There are usually five or six national junior tournaments in the local calendar, but just two staged in last year after Covid-19 forced the sport to be shut down from mid-March until late October.
‘RBC’ singles (finals) results:
GIRLS
U-18 – C. Wong bt J. Dookie 6-3, 6-4;
U-14 – Christina Hills bt Gabriella Prince 6-2, 6-4;
U-12 – Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith bt Z. Shamsi 4-5 (8/10), 4-2, 10/7;
U-10 – Makeda Bain won four matches in straight round-robin.
BOYS
U-18 – E. Nwokolo bt Luca Shamsi 6-3, 4-6, 10/8;
U-16 – Tim Pasea bt Jamal Alexis 6-3, 6-0;
U-14 – J. Hadden bt K. Dalla Costa 0-6, 6-3, 12/10;
U-12 – Daniel Rahaman bt Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 4-2, 4-1.
U-10 – Josiah Hills bt Jack Brown 5-3, 4-2.