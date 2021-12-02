Carter ready for final ISL push

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter is excited to be contesting his third consecutive International Swimming League (ISL) final that splashes off today and tomorrow in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
In an “incredibly competitive” final match to be staged at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, the top four teams have only been separated by three points in reaching this stage.
Defending champions Cali Condors’ charge will be spearheaded by five-time Tokyo2020 gold medallist, USA speed sensation Caeleb Dressel, while first-season champions Energy Standard‘s attack will be spearheaded by Swedish international and four-time Olympic medallist Sarah Sjöström. Both teams scored 11 points after the semi-final playoff that concluded last Sunday, with the Condors winning match day six.
Carter and his London Roar team — with the multiple Olympic medallist pair of Australians Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers as their natural leaders — were third with ten points. The LA Current, Carter’s former team for the initial two seasons, led by USA Olympic medallist Ryan Murphy, rounded out the finalists with eight points.
“That’s really cool. Definitely, not many people in the world, swimmers in the League can say that. This will be my third final. In my past two finals, we finished fourth place and last in the final so (I am) feeling really, really optimistic and positive about being able to improve upon that. There is only up to go from there... and I think my experience in the ISL final will help me out this coming weekend,” the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Carter said.
Carter assessed his team as a strong one, and with several national record-breaking efforts and personal bests over the playoff period, Carter will be confident of continuing to contribute to the team’s success.
Carter has won a total of 11 medals in the three semi-final match days the Roar have contested, inclusive of three relay gold, four silver and four bronze. His latest national marks have also come during the semi-final playoff, featuring the 100m freestyle (46.39 seconds) and the 50m butterfly (22.25 seconds).while he posted his PB (personal best) in the 50m freestyle (21.09 seconds) in the Roar’s last semi-final match last week.
Carter thinks the difference between winning and placing fourth in what is expected to be a tightly-contested final will be maximising relay points and minimising “jackpot” opportunities.
The “jackpot” — introduced by organisers last season — is a system where winning swimmers or relays can steal points from other swimmers or relays by defeating them by a certain time margin of victory.
Those elements combined with the excitement-charged Skins event- where a 50m of one of the stroking disciplines is selected by draw and contested in elimination-style through three rounds (1st- eight swimmers, 2nd - top four swimmers, 3rd- top two) with only three minutes between swims - could make the world of difference in the final team standings.
“Those Skins at the end of a meet can really swing the meet. I think it is going to be really, really close.
We have three really good teams (besides the Roar) in the final that are going to be neck-and-neck the whole way. So those skins are going to be probably the deciding factor in the end,” Carter said.
The former University of Southern California student acknowledged the last two years — accounting for the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic — have been extremely difficult, especially having to recalibrate his training schedule and focus for the delayed Tokyo2020 Olympics.
But the five-time 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games medallist was quick to add that won’t be an excuse since every other swimmer in the final has experienced a similar situation.
“We are still going to go out there, to give it our all and put on a great show to get some great times and to try and win the thing because that is what we do as athletes; we want to win!”