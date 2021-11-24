TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter is aiming to become the second national to go sub-21 seconds in the 50-metre freestyle when he and his London Roar team tackle their third and finaL International Swimming League (25m) semi-final today and tomorrow in Eindhoven, Holland.
Match Day five is the penultimate one of the scheduled semi-finals and will see the Roar come up against Energy Standard, LA Currents, and DC Trident before the final Match Day six featuring defending champions Cali Condors, Titans, Aqua Centurions, and Iron on Saturday and Sunday.
Carter will be striving to replicate TTO’s most heralded swimmer George Bovell, who went under 21 seconds twice in 2012 at the FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup—first at the October 18 leg in Russia (20.90—the current national record) and then at the November 7 leg in Japan (20.94).
Carter produced his personal best of 21.09 in placing fourth in the 50m free at their last semi-final, Match Day four, that concluded last Sunday.
And while he helped himself to one gold, one silver and two bronze last weekend, the 25-year-old two-time Olympian sees areas for improvement.
“I thought my performances were good, not phenomenal. I did have one pb (personal best) in the 50m free which I am happy with,” the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said, “but I am so close to that 21-flat, 20-point barrier and so I believe it is more than within my capability. If you look at the difference between 21.0 and 20.9 it’s nothing, so it was a goal of mine going into that meet (over the weekend) and I didn’t get it, so it rolls over into the next meet and we are gonna try again for that.”
As far as the team’s goal of qualifying for the December 3-4 final as one of the top four teams, Carter has contributed significantly to his new team’s progress this season after moving to the Roar from LA Currents where he had been for the first two seasons.
“The team is so good. I am just happy to be a part of it and be a part of being able to contribute in whatever way possible,” Carter related. “I am glad I am able to score and contribute medals and be part of contributing to such a strong team.”
The side is chock full of international stars including Tokyo2020 four-time Olympic gold medallist Australian Emma Mc Keon, fellow Australian, Tokyo2020 three-time medallist (one silver, two bronze) Kyle Chalmers, France’s European champion Kira Toussaint, England’s four-time Tokyo2020 Olympic medallist (one gold, three silver), and Jamaica’s five-time Olympian and world record-holder Alia Atkinson among others.
“We have many stars but I think it does take a team. I think the relays are really important. I was part of every relay that I could have been in this week and that is a real honour for me to be called up to those relays because it is a big responsibility. I think that definitely helped and to swim a bit of backstroke on the second day was a bit of a change. I haven’t done that in a while but it was good to sprinkle that in there to see that I could still throw it down if I need to,” the former University of Southern California student explained.
Carter and the Roar are currently on seven points together with the Condors and first-season champions Standard. His former team LA Currents are on six in fourth but the Roar are virtually guaranteed a spot in the final, even before today’s assignment.
“I think that mathematically now , it is almost impossible to not make the final so that’s great news. This will be my third ISL final in a row since the League’s inception, so that’s a big honour for me and I know the final is always a big show for them (ISL), so it is fun to be a part of and I am looking forward to be a part of it again this year and I think the team is really strong,” Carter said. “There are other teams that are favourites but I think that we are really strong and we are going to give it a good crack. If we are all firing at the right time and feeling really good in two weeks, there is no reason we can’t go all the way.”