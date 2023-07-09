Carter’s CAC special

These days, Dylan Carter needs no ropes to stay in his lane in the swimming pool. Whatever the stroke, his vision of where he wants to go is keeping him on course. And the medals are beginning to pile up.
Carter left the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, last week with three of the eight gold medals Team TTO collected and five of the 19 medals overall.
His was the most outstanding performance by an individual athlete, surpassing the two gold medals Sportsman of the Year, track and field sprinter Jereem Richards picked up in the 400 metres and 4x400m relay.
Ace cyclist Nicholas Paul also earned sprint gold and team sprint bronze. But Carter’s efforts in June separated him from the rest and made him the shining star of the month.
Carter’s efforts in San Salvador were noteworthy in two distinct ways.
First, he didn’t just win gold, he did so in style. Each of Carter’s wins produced a new Games record.
In the 100m freestyle, Carter broke the record he himself had set in Baranquilla, Colombia, in 2018, his 48.49-second clocking erasing his previous mark of 48,95 by 46 hundredths of a second. Michael Scheruders of Aruba (49.17) and Jorge Iga of Mexico (49.38) were almost in another race.
In the 50m butterfly, Carter again seemed to be focussing on targets beyond those around him in the pool. Schreuders (23.90) and Andres Dupont of Mexico (24.19) could not keep up as he touched the wall first in 23.32 seconds, which took 18 hundredths of a second off his own Games record of 23.50.
And while Lamar Taylor of the Bahamas stopped his individual win streak by taking the gold in the 50m backstroke, Carter again could not be stopped in the 50m free. This time, not only did he smash the record of Suriname’s Renzo Tjon A Joe (22.18), but Carter also set a new personal best of 21.87 in winning his third gold. That surpassed his 21.91 set at last year’s World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Carter therefore left El Salvador with a collection of performances that marked him down as a swimmer whose best may yet be before him.
He is still some distance away from George Bovell’s 21.20 national record in the 50m free. And his 21.87 only leaves him as the 15th fastest in the world this year in that event. But the San Salvador swims have enhanced the reputation of the former University of Southern California and Fatima College swimmer as a medal-winner.
Carter is attempting to build up to something. Failure to win a medal at last year’s World Aquatics Championships (Long Course) and Commonwealth Games stung and drew criticism at home. But since then, he has hardly left a meet empty handed.
Last October, Carter earned Star of the Month honours for his six gold medals at the three-leg FINA Swimming World Cup series.
In December, he left Melbourne, Australia, with bronze in the 50 free at the World Short Course Championships.
Back then, he said: I am really proud of myself and my character to show this type of resilience, still keeping my head and keeping the faith and keeping the belief in myself to take something away.”
Carter’s persistence in pursuit of success in the pool and his self belief have again been evident so far this year. At this year’s Mare Nostrum series in Europe in May, Carter took home two gold, a silver and a bronze. And then came his CAC haul.
He has already written his name in for the TTO squad for next year’s Paris Olympics.
This year’s World Long Course Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, are days away. It will be another benchmark as to how close Carter can get to a the podium in France. It will show him the distance he still has to make up on the very best.