Carter sees benefits from Spain training

“Yeah, no two ways about it, I wasn’t on top of the world this (last) weekend, but that is how the sport goes, sometimes you are feeling really good and other times you are not.”
That’s how Trinidad and Tobago stand-out swimmer Dylan Carter chalked up his performances at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France that concluded with his fifth place finish in the men’s 50-metre freestyle last Sunday.
Carter had earned his lone medal at the meet on the opening day last Friday, silver in the 50m butterfly before another fifth and seventh place finish in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle respectively.
The main factor? A two-week intense training camp at the state-of-the-art Tenerife Top Training facility in Tenerife, Spain with some of his Team Elite Aquatics teammates and the Israeli Olympic team that immediately preceded the France competition.
“I don’t want to point the finger at any one reason but we were definitely coming off of an extremely high (work)load the past two weeks, so just feeling a bit bogged down from that and looking forward to getting back to San Diego and getting into some more intense work and feeling a bit sharper around the month of April,” Carter explained.
Despite not swimming up to his expectations in France, Carter does believe the Tenerife outing will benefit him in the mid-term as he gears up for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.
“I was really lucky and fortunate to head out to Tenerife for two weeks and I did a really good training camp with my coach David Marsh along with a couple of my Team Elite Aquatics teammates and the Israeli Olympic team out there in one of the most beautiful facilities in the world I have ever seen and one of the most high-tech as well,” Carter said. “I think it was really important for me to kind of get thrown back into the cold water so to speak, after a couple of months in Trinidad, after the ISL (International Swimming league) and kind of taking it relatively easy, kind of family time with lots of relaxing and sort of recharging; it was really good for me to get back in with a high level group and sort of hit the ground running. I think it put me right back with my fitness and mentality, back into a sort of high performance mentality from a more relaxed mentality I was in at home.”
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said the Tenerife camp was super beneficial in terms of his Olympic preparation. The stint included a high training load at the venue’s outdoor Olympic-sized pool and adjacent gym.
Carter and his team also added yoga to their training schedule while in Tenerife, enlisting the services of a traditional yogi based in the Himalayas.
The 24-year-old University of Southern California graduate was scheduled to fly back to his San Diego, California base last Monday where he expects to firm up his race schedule over the coming weeks.
“My racing schedule is looking a little bit more firm. It is looking more like the 100 free, the 100 back and 50 free but it could change by the month. I think in April I am planning to have a real good crack at - I don’t know where yet - but it is looking like there will have some more competitions in the US. We are optimistic about that so I am looking for a meet in the US to have a real good crack at then in April we will have the schedule nailed down from the information we get then,” Carter concluded.