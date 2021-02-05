Carter splashes to ‘fly’ silver

Dylan Carter___new___use

Dylan Carter.

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter nabbed silver in 24.07 seconds, in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.

Maxime Groussett of France won gold in 23.88 and his countryman Serguei Comte took bronze in 24.17 in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.

On the opening day of the three-day meet, Carter, representing his California-based Team Elite Aquatics, swam in his first final of the season following a three-week training camp in Tenerife, Spain, involving his Team Elite Aquatics team and the Israel Olympic team.

In the morning preliminaries, Carter was also the third fastest after a 24.13 effort behind Grousset (23.31) and the Netherlands’ Thomas Verhoeven (24.06).

Carter also competed in the men’s 100m backstroke preliminaries, placing ninth in a time of 55.94 to qualify for the B final. However, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist did not compete in that final. Today, Carter will line up in the men’s 100m freestyle and men’s 50m backstroke. On the final day tomorrow, the 24-year old will dive into the pool in the men’s 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle events.

UPHILL TASK

UPHILL TASK

The West Indies batsmen are up for a chase and hungry for runs as they try to forget their batting meltdown on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, yesterday.

The Windies lost their last five wickets for six runs as they slipped from 253 for five to 259 all out in the space of four overs.

Blackwood annoyed over missing out on century

Blackwood annoyed over missing out on century

Despite single digit scores in West Indies’ only tour game last week, strokemaker Jermaine Blackwood said he had still backed himself to get among the runs in the ongoing opening Test, but is annoyed at failing to convert his half-century into triple figures.

Bravo’s Bulls take on Pooran’s Warriors in T10 final

Nicholas Pooran and his Northern Warriors team will tackle Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10, today.

The Bulls made it to the final after beating the Warriors in the qualifier.

However, the Warriors made good on their second chance to reach the championship game by beating Team Abu Dhabi in the second eliminator match.

WASA complete ‘Champions’ hat-trick

WASA Club bounced back from the shock defeat of their top player to complete a hat-trick and Solo Crusaders also prevailed for the third time when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Thursday night.

Major deal

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed a major five-year deal with BT Sport for the exclusive live coverage in the UK of all West Indies international home matches in the Caribbean.