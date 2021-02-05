Carter splashes to ‘fly’ silver

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter nabbed silver in 24.07 seconds, in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.
Maxime Groussett of France won gold in 23.88 and his countryman Serguei Comte took bronze in 24.17 in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.
On the opening day of the three-day meet, Carter, representing his California-based Team Elite Aquatics, swam in his first final of the season following a three-week training camp in Tenerife, Spain, involving his Team Elite Aquatics team and the Israel Olympic team.
In the morning preliminaries, Carter was also the third fastest after a 24.13 effort behind Grousset (23.31) and the Netherlands’ Thomas Verhoeven (24.06).
Carter also competed in the men’s 100m backstroke preliminaries, placing ninth in a time of 55.94 to qualify for the B final. However, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist did not compete in that final. Today, Carter will line up in the men’s 100m freestyle and men’s 50m backstroke. On the final day tomorrow, the 24-year old will dive into the pool in the men’s 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle events.